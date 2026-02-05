Disciplinary committee set for four generals over martial law involvement

The defense ministry is set to convene a disciplinary committee Thursday against four generals, including the former head of the military's drone command, over their alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law bid in 2024, according to officials.Among the four, Maj. Gen. Kim Yong-dae, the former head of the Drone Operations Command, was indicted for executing orders from then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to send drones to North Korea in October 2024.The drone command is suspected of sending drones across the border in an effort to provoke North Korea to create an excuse to justify a declaration of martial law by Yoon.One of the other three other generals subject to disciplinary action is Lt. Gen. Lee Seung-oh, former chief director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). Lee is believed to have been involved in the drone operation to Pyongyang as the former chief director of operations at the JCS.Yonhap