 Disciplinary committee set for four generals over martial law involvement
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Disciplinary committee set for four generals over martial law involvement

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 17:39
Maj. Gen. Kim Yong-dae, the former head of the Drone Operations Command, appears for questioning by a special counsel team at the Seoul High Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul on Sept. 18, 2025. [YONHAP]

Maj. Gen. Kim Yong-dae, the former head of the Drone Operations Command, appears for questioning by a special counsel team at the Seoul High Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul on Sept. 18, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
The defense ministry is set to convene a disciplinary committee Thursday against four generals, including the former head of the military's drone command, over their alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law bid in 2024, according to officials.
 
Among the four, Maj. Gen. Kim Yong-dae, the former head of the Drone Operations Command, was indicted for executing orders from then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to send drones to North Korea in October 2024.
 

Related Article

 
The drone command is suspected of sending drones across the border in an effort to provoke North Korea to create an excuse to justify a declaration of martial law by Yoon.
 
One of the other three other generals subject to disciplinary action is Lt. Gen. Lee Seung-oh, former chief director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). Lee is believed to have been involved in the drone operation to Pyongyang as the former chief director of operations at the JCS.

Yonhap
tags General Martial law

More in Social Affairs

Four indicted over Hanshin University sending Uzbek students home for insufficient funds

'Political broker,' ex-PPP lawmaker acquitted of political funds charges

Coupang admits to further data leak involving 165,000 user accounts

Parliamentary committee approves bill to punish defamation of wartime sexual slavery victims

Disciplinary committee set for four generals over martial law involvement

Related Stories

'Travel advisory: Korea': Martial law scare threatens tourism with national warnings

Views of military coup film '12.12: The Day' rise over 1,000% after martial law declaration

How a thousand-strong protest materialized minutes after Yoon's late-night surprise

Stars and candles: Celebrities denounce Yoon over martial law order on social media

Over 3,000 in film industry call for President Yoon's impeachment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)