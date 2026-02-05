Former President Park Geun-hye's residence seized by court for owing money to YouTuber
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 09:37
Former President Park Geun-hye’s private residence has been seized by the court at the request of YouTuber Kim Se-ui, after Park failed to repay 10 billion won ($6.8 million) owed to Kim.
The Seoul Central District Court approved the request to provisionally seize the residence, located in Daegu, in connection with a loan repayment lawsuit filed by Kim and YouTube channel Hoverlab against Park, the legal community said Wednesday.
The total amount subject to the provisional seizure is 10 billion won: 9 billion won claimed by Kim and 1 billion won claimed by Hoverlab. A provisional seizure is a temporary measure intended to prevent the disposal of assets before a ruling on the main case. Until a verdict is issued, Park cannot sell the residence or use it as collateral.
The residence in question is Park’s home in Yuga-eup, Dalseong County, which she prepared after being released from prison under a special pardon in 2022. Park is known to have borrowed a total of 2.5 billion won from Hoverlab through Rep. Yoo Yeong-ha after facing difficulties raising funds during the home purchase process.
She later repaid 1.5 billion won through royalties and other income. Kim began legal actions after the repayment of the remaining 1 billion won was delayed for nearly four years.
“We sent two certified letters to negotiate repayment, but received no response," Kim said during a YouTube broadcast.
Park, however, is reported to have a differing view from Kim on how the remaining debt should be calculated. She reportedly cited promises related to guaranteed profits from the sales of prison letters she published at the time.
Previously, Park’s former home in Naegok-dong, Seoul, was seized and auctioned after fines of 18 billion won and forfeiture charges of 3.5 billion won remained unpaid.
