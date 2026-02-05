 Ice and easy does it
Ice and easy does it

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 19:20
As the weather warms, firefighters from the Sokcho Fire Station conduct a special rescue drill at Yeongnangho Lake in Sokcho, Gangwon, on Feb. 5 to prepare for accidents. [YONHAP]

