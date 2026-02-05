As the weather warms, firefighters from the Sokcho Fire Station conduct a special rescue drill at Yeongnangho Lake in Sokcho, Gangwon, on Feb. 5 to prepare for accidents. [YONHAP]
Police to question Coupang interim CEO Rogers over perjury allegations
Seoul gov't to operate 24-hour emergency centers after issuing cold wave advisory
Gov't to announce measures to ease impact of capital gains tax on multiple-home owners: Finance chief
Ice and easy does it
Four indicted over Hanshin University sending Uzbek students home for insufficient funds
Diners don't want to play Sokcho's squid game with rude vendors, rip-offs
Sokcho's newest luxury resort woos vacationers with ocean views and private pools
Visitors to Psy's 'Summer Swag' concert spent more than $5.4 million in Sokcho, says study
Number of visitors to Hwacheon ice fishing festival tops 1 million mark
Snow leads to numerous car accidents in Gangwon over weekend
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)
Korea JoongAng Daily Sitemap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)