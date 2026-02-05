 Lee meets with young scientists, discusses expansion of alternative military service
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Lee meets with young scientists, discusses expansion of alternative military service

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 16:13
President Lee Jae Myung attends a meeting with young scientists at the Blue House in Seoul on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung attends a meeting with young scientists at the Blue House in Seoul on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung held a meeting with young researchers and science students on Thursday and discussed ways to expand alternative military service options as part of a broader reform to the military system.
 
During the meeting at the Blue House, Lee said his administration was reviewing an overhaul of the military, including measures to substitute mandatory military service with other forms of service.
 

Related Article

 
“As young men are obliged to serve in the military, they unavoidably face career breaks for a considerable time, which can become a source of conflict and lead to a sense of frustration,” he said.
 
Responding to a student's suggestion that young men should be given more research opportunities during their service, Lee said the administration was reviewing such measures.
 
“On top of that, I plan to carry out major changes in the military,” Lee added, stressing he will seek to provide opportunities for young men to acquire expertise in cutting-edge technology and weapons systems during their service.
 
He also floated the idea of establishing research units within the military rather than placing young researchers in alternative military service.
 
The meeting was attended by around 200 undergraduate and graduate students who received national scholarships, as well as 35 middle and high school students who have won Olympiad awards.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung Scientist

More in Social Affairs

Lee meets with young scientists, discusses expansion of alternative military service

Appeals court upholds drunk-driving ruling for ex-president's daugher Moon Da-hye

Authorities say Shincheonji leader 'cooked up' connections to evade tax probe

Man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing three people at pizza store in Seoul

Seoul unveils public transit, health measures for Lunar New Year holiday

Related Stories

Lee to meet with leaders of 5 minor political parties this week

Safe selfie

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung announces policy aiming for a 4.5-day workweek

Digging into suspicions over Lee (KOR)

Cabinet approves bills to form special tribunals for insurrection, impose punitive damages for fake news
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)