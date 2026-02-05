Lee meets with young scientists, discusses expansion of alternative military service

President Lee Jae Myung held a meeting with young researchers and science students on Thursday and discussed ways to expand alternative military service options as part of a broader reform to the military system.During the meeting at the Blue House, Lee said his administration was reviewing an overhaul of the military, including measures to substitute mandatory military service with other forms of service.“As young men are obliged to serve in the military, they unavoidably face career breaks for a considerable time, which can become a source of conflict and lead to a sense of frustration,” he said.Responding to a student's suggestion that young men should be given more research opportunities during their service, Lee said the administration was reviewing such measures.“On top of that, I plan to carry out major changes in the military,” Lee added, stressing he will seek to provide opportunities for young men to acquire expertise in cutting-edge technology and weapons systems during their service.He also floated the idea of establishing research units within the military rather than placing young researchers in alternative military service.The meeting was attended by around 200 undergraduate and graduate students who received national scholarships, as well as 35 middle and high school students who have won Olympiad awards.Yonhap