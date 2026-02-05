 Man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing three people at pizza store in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing three people at pizza store in Seoul

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 15:24
A mug shot of Kim Dong-won, a 41-year-old man who murdered three people at a pizza store in southwestern Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Sept. 16, 2026. [YONHAP]

A mug shot of Kim Dong-won, a 41-year-old man who murdered three people at a pizza store in southwestern Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Sept. 16, 2026. [YONHAP]

 
A Seoul court on Thursday sentenced a 41-year-old man to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing three people at a pizza store in the capital last year.
 
The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence to Kim Dong-won for murdering the victims at the establishment in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, last September, following a dispute over the store's repairs.
 

Related Article

 
Kim, who operated the franchise store, killed a pizza franchise company employee, an interior contractor and the contractor's daughter after learning that he would have to pay for repairs to the store.
 
"The victims must have felt considerable pain and fear at the time of the crime, and the defendant has not been forgiven by their families," the court said. "The result of this case is very grave, and there is a need to hold the defendant strictly accountable."
 
The prosecution had earlier demanded the death penalty for Kim.

Yonhap
tags murder death life sentence

More in Social Affairs

Lee meets with young scientists, discusses expansion of alternative military service

Appeals court upholds drunk-driving ruling for ex-president's daugher Moon Da-hye

Authorities say Shincheonji leader 'cooked up' connections to evade tax probe

Man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing three people at pizza store in Seoul

Seoul unveils public transit, health measures for Lunar New Year holiday

Related Stories

Top court upholds life sentence for man who killed teenage girl in Suncheon

'Psychological control' of shaman who killed niece in charcoal ritual revealed

Daughter serving life sentence for father’s murder acquitted after 24 years

Top court finalizes 5-year prison sentence for driver in deadly City Hall crash

Prosecutors appeal to give death penalty to Lee Ki-young
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)