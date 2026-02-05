 Mother, two daughters found dead in apartment
Mother, two daughters found dead in apartment

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 09:36
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

 
Three people — a mother and her two daughters — were found dead at an apartment in Taejang-dong, Wonju, Gangwon.
 
Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report from a man who said, “I received a text message from my daughter that hinted at suicide," at around 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
Firefighters dispatched to the scene found a mother in her 60s and two daughters in their 30s and 40s dead inside a room.
 
Items believed to be related to an attempted suicide were found at the scene.
 
Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.  


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags suicide death family

