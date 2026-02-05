Parliamentary committee approves bill to punish defamation of wartime sexual slavery victims

A parliamentary committee on Thursday approved a bill that would punish the spread of false information defaming victims who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II with up to five years in prison, the gender ministry said.The National Assembly's gender equality and family committee passed the amendment to a law protecting the victims of wartime sexual slavery, sending it to the legislation and judiciary committee for review ahead of a full parliamentary vote.The bill is designed to prevent the defamation of the victims by prohibiting the distortion of facts about their suffering and the spread of misinformation across various media and platforms, such as newspapers, broadcasts, exhibits, concerts and rallies.Under the bill, those who commit such offenses would face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($34,100).Artistic, academic, research and news-reporting activities, however, would be exempt from punishment as legitimate exercises of freedom of expression, according to the ministry.The move comes as police have been investigating a far-right civic group that recently staged rallies insulting the former sex slaves, euphemistically called “comfort women,” by denying that they were victims.Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese soldiers during World War II. Korea was a Japanese colony from 1910 to 1945.Yonhap