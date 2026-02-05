 Police to question Coupang interim CEO Rogers over perjury allegations
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 21:02
Harold Rogers, the interim Coupang CEO, right, speaks at the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee in western Seoul on Dec. 31, 2025. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

Police will question Harold Rogers, Coupang's interim CEO, this week over perjury allegations related to his parliament testimony last December, officials with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
 
Rogers has been called in to appear at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday for questioning over allegations that he lied under oath about Coupang's internal investigation into its massive data breach.
 

Rogers told lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing on the Coupang data leak that it conducted its own probe into a Chinese national suspected of involvement in the data breach and confiscated his laptop at the instruction of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Korea's spy agency. The NIS has denied the claim.
 
A National Assembly committee has filed a complaint seeking an investigation into Rogers and six other former and incumbent Coupang executives for committing perjury.
 
Friday's summons will mark the second time that Rogers appears for police questioning in one week. He underwent a 12-hour interrogation last Friday over allegations of obstruction of justice in connection with the data leak that has affected more than 33 million customers in Korea.
 
Rogers defied two previous police summonses and left Korea in early January. He returned to Seoul days before the first interrogation.

Yonhap
tags coupang data leak police investigation

