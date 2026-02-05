Throw it out first

People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok proposed lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 during his first speech as the leader of a negotiating bloc at the National Assembly on Feb. 4, presenting it as part of broader political reform plans ahead of the June local elections. He also requested a summit with President Lee Jae Myung to discuss economic issues, diplomatic policy and special counsel legislation. Former PPP lawmaker and Daegu mayor Hong Joon-pyo strongly criticized the proposal, calling it “foolish” and warning against drawing middle and high school students into politics. [PARK YONG-SEOK]