Veteran outfielder Son Ah-seop re-signs with Hanwha Eagles
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 20:13
Veteran outfielder Son Ah-seop, the last unsigned free agent in the transfer market, re-signed with the Hanwha Eagles on a one-year deal worth 100 million won ($68,000), the KBO club announced on Thursday.
Son, who debuted in 2007, holds the KBO career-hits record with 2,618. He joined the Eagles from the NC Dinos last July.
Son earned free agency for the third time after the end of the 2025 season but struggled to find a new team.
“Thank you to the club for choosing me again,” Son said. “I will join camp a bit late, but I have kept myself in shape. I will do my best in my role so the Eagles can rise again this season."
His return to the Eagles , however, comes with a significantly smaller deal compared to last year's, when he made 500 million won from his salary.
Son plans to join the Eagles Futures League — a second-tier league — spring camp in Kochi, Japan, on Friday. The Eagles' first-team squad is undergoing spring training in Melbourne, Australia, ahead of the 2026 season, set to begin on March 28.
The Eagles had a successful season last year, finishing second in the regular season and reaching the Korean Series for the first time in 19 years, although the coveted title went to the LG Twins.
