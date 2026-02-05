 Veteran outfielder Son Ah-seop re-signs with Hanwha Eagles
Veteran outfielder Son Ah-seop re-signs with Hanwha Eagles

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 20:13
Hanwha Eagles outfielder Son Ah-seop celebrates after reaching second base on an infield single and a throwing error by the third baseman in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out and a runner on first during Game 4 of the 2025 Korean Series against the LG Twins at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon on Oct. 30, 2025. [NEWS1]

Veteran outfielder Son Ah-seop, the last unsigned free agent in the transfer market, re-signed with the Hanwha Eagles on a one-year deal worth 100 million won ($68,000), the KBO club announced on Thursday. 
 
Son, who debuted in 2007, holds the KBO career-hits record with 2,618. He joined the Eagles from the NC Dinos last July.
 

Son earned free agency for the third time after the end of the 2025 season but struggled to find a new team.
 
“Thank you to the club for choosing me again,” Son said. “I will join camp a bit late, but I have kept myself in shape. I will do my best in my role so the Eagles can rise again this season."  
 
His return to the Eagles , however, comes with a significantly smaller deal compared to last year's, when he made 500 million won from his salary.  
 
Son plans to join the Eagles Futures League — a second-tier league — spring camp in Kochi, Japan, on Friday. The Eagles' first-team squad is undergoing spring training in Melbourne, Australia, ahead of the 2026 season, set to begin on March 28. 
 
The Eagles had a successful season last year, finishing second in the regular season and reaching the Korean Series for the first time in 19 years, although the coveted title went to the LG Twins. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
tags KBO Son Ah-seop Hanwha Eagles FA

Veteran outfielder Son Ah-seop re-signs with Hanwha Eagles

