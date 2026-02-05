 Trump says he had 'positive' call with Xi over Taiwan, Ukraine, Iran, other issues
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 08:58
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, Korea, Oct. 30. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he had a "positive" phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on an array of subjects, including Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and his plan to travel to Beijing in April.
 
In a social media post, Trump commented on his wide-ranging discussions with Xi in what he called a "long and thorough" call, which marked their first phone talks since Nov. 24.
 

Among the topics during the call were China's purchase of U.S. oil and gas and its consideration of the purchase of additional U.S. agricultural products, including lifting the soybean purchase total to 20 million tons for the current season, as well as airplane deliveries to the Asian country, he said.
 
"All very positive! The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way," he wrote on Truth Social.
 
"I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People's Republic of China!" he added.
 
The call came amid anticipation that Trump's planned trip to China in April could create an opening for the resumption of his summitry with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, though it remains uncertain whether Pyongyang would accede to the United States' dialogue overtures.

Yonhap
