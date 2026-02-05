 Ukraine, Russia wrap 'productive' first day of U.S.-backed peace talks
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 09:42

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 09:42
Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov and other members of the Ukrainian delegation attend the second round of trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Ukrainian and Russian officials wrapped up a "productive" first day of new U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Kyiv's lead negotiator said on Wednesday, as fighting in Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two raged on.
 
The two-day trilateral meetings come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had exploited a U.S.-backed energy truce last week to stockpile munitions, attacking Ukraine with a record number of ballistic missiles on Tuesday.
 

"The work was substantive and productive, focused on concrete steps and practical solutions," Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, wrote on X.
 
A U.S. official, who offered comment on condition of anonymity, also called the talks productive and said they would continue on Thursday morning.
 
Zelensky, speaking in his nightly video address, said it was critical for the talks to lead to real peace and not offer Russia a new opportunity to continue the war. Ukraine's partners, he said, had to exert more pressure on Moscow.
 
"It must be felt now. People in Ukraine must feel that the situation is genuinely moving toward peace and the end of the war, not toward Russia using everything to its advantage and continuing attacks," Zelensky said.
 
Zelensky also said Ukraine expected the talks to lead to a new prisoner exchange soon.
 
Workers remove insulation from a pipe at a compound of Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant which was heavily damaged by recent Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The president, interviewed by French television channel France 2, said the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed on the battlefield as a result of the war with Russia was estimated at 55,000.
 
Zelensky had previously cited a figure of more than 46,000 Ukrainian servicemen killed in an interview with U.S. television network NBC in February 2025. Shortly after the talks began, Russian forces struck a crowded market in eastern Ukraine with cluster munitions, killing at least seven people and wounding 15, the Donetsk region's Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
 
Photographs released earlier in the day by the UAE's foreign ministry showed the three delegations sitting around a U-shaped table, with U.S. officials seated at the centre, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
 
In Paris, diplomatic sources said French President Emmanuel Macron's most senior diplomat, Emmanuel Bonne, met Russian officials in the Kremlin on Tuesday.
 
One of the sources said the aim was to have dialogue on key issues, most importantly Ukraine, but did not give details beyond that.
 
Workers repair a pipe at a compound of Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant which was heavily damaged by recent Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Major differences remain on key points
 
Trump's administration has pushed both Kyiv and Moscow to find a compromise to end the four-year-old war, but the two sides remain far apart on key points despite several rounds of talks with U.S. officials.
 
"The good news is that for the first time in a very long time, we have technical military teams from both Ukraine and Russia meeting in a forum that we'll also be involved in with our experts," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Washington on Wednesday. "I don't want to say talks alone is progress, but it's good that there's engagement going on."
 
The most sensitive issues are Moscow's demands that Kyiv give up land it still controls and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, which sits in a Russian-occupied area.
 
Moscow wants Kyiv to pull its troops out of all the Donetsk region, including heavily fortified cities regarded as one of Ukraine's strongest defences, as a precondition for any deal.
 
Ukraine said the conflict should be frozen along the current front lines and rejects any unilateral pullback of its forces.
 
Volodymyr Vasiliev, 66-year-old, Ukrainian Railways employee, works with his teammate inside a basement of an apartment building where heating and water pipes were broken during cold weather and power outages after recent Russian drone and missile strikes damaged critical civilian infrastructure, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Feb. 2. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian troops would keep fighting until Kyiv made "decisions" that could bring the war to an end.
 
Russia occupies about 20% of Ukraine's national territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region seized before the 2022 invasion. Analysts say Russia has gained about 1.5% of Ukrainian territory since early 2024.
 
"Russia is not winning its war against Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told online media outlet Liga on Tuesday.
 
Ukrainian national police officers stand near an anti-drone net, during an evacuation of residents from the Tavriiske and Yurkivka villages in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in this screengrab from a video, Feb. 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Ukrainians oppose painful concessions
 
Polls show that the majority of Ukrainians oppose a deal that hands Moscow more land. Kyiv residents told Reuters they were skeptical that new talks would bring a major breakthrough.
 
"Let's hope that it will change [something], of course. But I don't believe it will change anything now," said Serhii, 38, a taxi driver. "We will not give in, and they will not give in either."
 
The first round of talks took place in the UAE last month.
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed their ties during a video call on Wednesday held in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the war.
 
The Kremlin said Xi, who it said supported the talks, had invited Putin to China in the coming months. Beijing has sought to cast itself as a peacemaker and is a close ally of Moscow, which is increasingly struggling to fund its vast war economy. 

