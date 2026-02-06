Korea logs largest annual current account surplus in 2025: BOK

Korea posted its largest-ever annual current account surplus last year, supported by robust exports amid strong semiconductor demand, central bank data showed Friday.The country's current account surplus totaled $123.05 billion in 2025, up from $99.97 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK). The figure marks the largest yearly surplus on record, surpassing the previous high of $105.1 billion set in 2015 and beating the BOK's forecast of $115 billion.The record surplus was driven by strong exports amid a semiconductor upcycle.The goods account logged a surplus of $138.07 billion last year, up from $110.91 billion the previous year, as exports rose 2.1 percent on year to a new record high of $718.94 billion.Outbound shipments of semiconductors surged 21.9 percent on year to $175.3 billion in 2025, while exports of vehicles edged up 0.3 percent to $68.55 billion and those of vessels soared 24 percent to $30.38 billion.The services account, however, posted a $34.52 billion deficit, compared with a $29.43 billion deficit in 2024, due mainly to a travel account deficit and payments for the use of intellectual property rights.The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a $27.92 billion surplus in 2025, compared with a $26.78 billion surplus a year earlier, the data showed."The current account surplus surpassed $100 billion for the second time ever in 2025 thanks to the semiconductor supercycle and falling global oil prices," BOK official Kim Young-hwan told a press briefing."Though uncertainties remain regarding the United States' tariff policies and geopolitical risks, the current account is expected to remain solid this year," he added.In December alone, the country posted a current account surplus of $18.7 billion, up from $12.74 billion a year earlier and $12.9 billion a month earlier. It marks the largest monthly surplus on record, surpassing the previous high of $14.22 billion set in September 2025.Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, marking the second-longest surplus streak on record. In detail, the goods account logged a record $18.85 billion surplus in December, marking the 22nd consecutive month of surplus.Exports advanced 13.1 percent on year to $71.65 billion, while imports added 1.7 percent to $52.8 billion.The services account, however, registered a $3.69 billion deficit in December, compared with a $2.38 billion deficit a year earlier and a $2.85 billion deficit reported in November.The deficit was due largely to rising demand for overseas travel during the winter vacation season, according to the central bank.The primary income account posted a $4.73 billion surplus in December, up sharply from a $1.53 billion surplus the previous month, and compared with a $4.65 billion surplus a year earlier.Yonhap