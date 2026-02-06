 White House spokesperson addresses uncertainty on Korea tariff increase timing
White House spokesperson addresses uncertainty on Korea tariff increase timing

Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 12:38
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Feb. 5. [AP/YONHAP]

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Feb. 5. [AP/YONHAP]

 
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that she does not have a timeline for U.S. President Donald Trump's stated plan to increase "reciprocal" and other tariffs on Korea.
 
Leavitt made the remarks during a press briefing, responding to a reporter's question about when the Trump administration will increase those levies to 25 percent from 15 percent, as Trump said last week.
 

"I don't have a timeline for you on that, but I will make sure that our trade team here at the White House gets you an answer swiftly and promptly," she told reporters.
 
Last Monday, Trump threatened to raise reciprocal tariffs and auto, lumber and pharmaceutical duties on Korea, citing a delay in the Asian country's legislative process required for the implementation of a bilateral trade deal.
 
Under the deal, Korea has committed to investing $350 billion in U.S. industries, among other pledges, in return for Washington lowering reciprocal tariffs to 15 percent from 25 percent.
 

Yonhap
