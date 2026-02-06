Kospi recovers 5,000 mark but fails to break losing streak

Korean shares closed lower for the second consecutive session on Friday as investors sought to lock in profits amid concerns over the long-term profitability of AI companies. The local currency fell against the dollar.The benchmark Kospi slid 74.43 points, or 1.44 percent, to close at 5,089.14.Trade volume was heavy at 738.6 million shares worth 29.4 trillion won ($20 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 702 to 189.Foreigners offloaded a net 3.3 trillion won, while retail investors bought a net 2.1 trillion won. Institutions bought a net 960 billion won.Analysts said Seoul shares lost ground as investors sought to cash in profits from a recent record-breaking rally, particularly in the technology segment, due to renewed concerns over the profitability of AI-related companies.“Growing concerns over the profitability of Microsoft, Google and Amazon, along with their expanding investment in the AI sector, have led to aggressive selling of technology shares in general,” said Lee Kyoung-min, a researcher at Daishin Securities.Lee added that investors are apparently selling assets amid volatility in other investments, such as silver and cryptocurrencies.Seoul's tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.44 percent to 158,600 won, and its local chipmaking rival SK hynix slipped 0.36 percent to 839,000 won.Battery firms closed lower, with local industry leader LG Energy Solution moving down 2.53 percent to 385,000 won, and Samsung SDI falling 4.02 percent to 370,000 won.Top automaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 4.3 percent to 467,500 won, and its sister Kia dipped 2.75 percent to 151,900 won.Netmarble, a major game developer, shot up 7.68 percent to 54,700 won, one day after the company reported record-breaking sales for the fourth quarter of 2025.The local currency fell 0.5 won from the previous session to trade at 1,469.5 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys moved up 2.9 basis points to 3.233 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds gained 1.6 basis points to 3.521 percent.Yonhap