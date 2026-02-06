[단독] 삼성전자, 370억 달러 테일러 공장 임시 사용 승인 받았다
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 05:00
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
한국의 대표 영어신문, 코리아중앙데일리가 특종과 단독 인터뷰, 주요 기사를 한글로 요약해 드립니다. 독자들의 많은 성원 바랍니다.
삼성전자가 미국 텍사스 테일러에 건설 중인 반도체 공장이 완공에 앞서 일부 구역에 대한 임시 승인을 받았다. 이에 따라 370억 달러(약 54조2000억원)가 투입되는 이 공장의 가동이 당초 계획보다 앞당겨질 전망이다.
테일러시 관계자는 5일 삼성전자가 제1팹 일부 구역, 약 8만8000제곱피트(약 8175㎡)에 대해 임시사용승인(TCO·Temporary Certificate of Occupancy)을 취득했다고 확인했다.
이 관계자는 “팹 건물은 구역별로 TCO가 나고 있다”며 “더 넓은 구역에 대한 승인도 뒤따를 것으로 예상하지만 구체적인 일정은 아직 정해지지 않았다”고 말했다.
이번 임시승인은 삼성전자가 지난해 7월 테슬라와 체결한 165억 달러 규모의 반도체 공급 계약 이후, 첨단 반도체 생산을 위한 테일러 공장의 조기 가동에 속도를 내고 있음을 보여준다.
공사 진척을 볼 수 있는 또 다른 징후도 있다. 한국의 반도체 장비·서비스 업체인 디바이스는 지난달 29일 삼성전자 미국 법인과 109억원 규모의 반도체 세정 장비 공급 계약을 체결했다고 공시했다. 이 장비는 오는 10월 26일까지 납품될 예정인데, 업계에서는 테일러 공장에 투입될 가능성이 큰 것으로 보고 있다.
삼성전자는 테일러와의 협약에 따라 올해 말까지 공장 시설 총 600만 제곱피트를 완공해야 하며, 2028년까지 추가로 100만 제곱피트를 확장해야 한다. 전체 공장 부지 규모는 1268에이커에 달한다.
여러 보도에 따르면 삼성전자는 다음 달부터 극자외선(EUV) 노광 장비 테스트를 시작할 전망이다. 이 테스트는 2나노급 첨단 공정 양산을 위한 핵심 단계다. 본격적인 양산은 올해 하반기로 예정돼 있다.
양산이 시작되면 테일러 공장은 2033년까지 이어지는 계약에 따라 테슬라의 AI5 칩을 생산하고 차세대 AI6 칩도 공급할 예정이다.
일론 머스크 테슬라 최고경영자는 최근 X(옛 트위터)에서 AI5 설계가 거의 마무리 단계에 있으며, 차세대 AI6 개발도 이미 시작됐다고 밝혔다. 그는 향후 AI9까지 이어지는 차세대 칩 개발을 위해 9개월 단위의 설계 주기를 목표로 하고 있다고 했다.
삼성 파운드리는 테슬라 외에 추가 고객 확보를 추진 중인 것으로 알려졌다. 구글과 AMD가 유력한 것으로 거론된다. 한 업계 관계자는 코리아중앙데일리에 “TSMC가 최근 파운드리 가격을 인상하면서 미국 빅테크가 아직 가격을 유지하고 있는 삼성전자로 눈을 돌리고 있다”고 말했다.
이 같은 변화는 대만 정부의 N-2 원칙과도 관련이 있다. TSMC는 지난해 12월 양산을 시작한 최첨단 2나노 공정을 대만 내 공장에서만 적용해야 하며 해외에선 2028년까지 이를 쓸 수 없다. TSMC 애리조나 공장은 대만보다 약 4년 늦게 2나노 공정을 적용할 수 있다는 의미다.
강석채 삼성전자 파운드리사업부 부사장은 최근 컨퍼런스콜에서 테슬라 계약 이후 미국과 중국의 주요 고객사와 협상을 진행하고 있다고 밝혔다. 그는 올해 2나노 기반 고성능 컴퓨팅(HPC) 및 AI 칩 주문이 130% 이상 증가할 것으로 전망했다.
대만은 지난 1월 체결된 통상 합의의 일환으로 향후 10년간 5000억 달러를 투자해 자국 반도체 공급망 일부를 미국으로 이전하기로 약속했다. 이를 주도하는 TSMC는 애리조나에 기존 계획 외에 최대 5개 이상의 추가 공장을 건설하는 방안을 검토 중인 것으로 알려졌다. 올해 설비투자는 520억~560억 달러 사이로 예상되며, 이는 전년 대비 최대 40% 증가한 수치다.
삼성전자는 지난해 총 설비투자52조7000억원 중 47조5000억원을 반도체 설비에 투입했다. 추가 투자 계획은 공개되지 않았다.
수년간 적자를 이어온 삼성 파운드리는 올해 테슬라 물량이 본격화되면서 흑자 전환이 예상되며, 전년 대비 두 자릿수 매출 성장을 목표로 하고 있다.
━
영어 원문
Samsung Electronics received temporary occupancy approval for a significant part of its $37 billion chip plant in Taylor, Texas, paving the way for limited operations ahead of full completion scheduled for the second half of this year.
Officials of the Texan city confirmed that the Korean chipmaker has secured temporary certificates of occupancy (TCO) covering about 88,000 square feet at Fab 1, adding that the timeline for acquiring permits for rest of the building areas was not finalized.
“The fab building is being issued Temporary Certificates of Occupancy by area,” a Taylor city official said. “To date, approximately 88,000 square feet has been TCO'd. Larger areas are anticipated to follow; however, the timing for those spaces has not yet been established.”
Still, the approval reflects Samsung's commitment to accelerating the ramp-up of the facility for advanced semiconductors following a $16.5 billion supply deal struck with Tesla in July of last year amid robust demand for chips across the board.
Signs of progress continue to emerge: on Thursday, a Korean semiconductor equipment and services provider known as Device said in a regulatory filing that it had secured a 10.9 billion won ($7.4 million) contract with Samsung’s U.S. subsidiary to supply semiconductor cleaning equipment by Oct. 26, with the gear widely expected to be destined for Samsung’s Taylor fab.
Under its agreement with local authorities, Samsung is required to complete 6 million square feet of floorspace by the end of this year, with another 1 million square feet scheduled to be added by 2028. The overall campus spans 1,268 acres.
Construction appears to be progressing on schedule. Multiple reports indicate that the plant is set to begin testing its extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment next month — an essential step for producing advanced 2-nanometer chips — ahead of a full production ramp-up in the second half of the year.
Once mass production begins, the facility is expected to manufacture Tesla’s AI5 chips under a contract running through 2033, which also covers future AI6 chips.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said on X that the design of the AI5 chip is nearly finished and that work on the next-generation AI6 is already underway. He has signaled a goal of a nine-month design cycle for successive chips, with plans extending as far as AI9.
There are also indications that Samsung Foundry is seeking additional U.S. customers beyond Tesla, with Google and AMD frequently mentioned as potential partners. A source familiar with the situation told the Korea JoongAng Daily that recent price increases by rival chipmaker TSMC have made Samsung a more attractive option for U.S. technology firms.
This shift is further influenced by Taiwan’s “N-2” policy, which restricts TSMC’s most advanced 2-nanometer production to facilities on the island until at least 2028. As a result, TSMC’s Arizona plant will not be able to produce its cutting-edge chips until roughly four years after they debut in Taiwan, even though TSMC began mass production of its 2-nanometer process in December.
Kang Suk-chae, Samsung Foundry’s executive vice president, said during a recent conference call that the company has been in talks with major U.S. and Chinese clients following the Tesla deal. He added that Samsung aims to secure "more than 130 percent" in 2-nanometer orders this year compared to 2025, driven by demand for high-performance computing and AI applications.
Separately, as part of a January trade agreement, Taiwan committed to investing $500 billion over the next decade to relocate portions of its semiconductor supply chain to the United States. Much of this effort is expected to be led by TSMC, which is reportedly considering expanding its Arizona footprint to as many as 11 total plants. TSMC’s capital spending for this year is projected to be between $52 and $56 billion, up as much as 40 percent from 2025.
Samsung, meanwhile, allocated 47.5 trillion won of its total 52.7 trillion won in 2025 capital expenditures to its chip business — more than 90 percent of its overall spending — with the company confirming that a portion was directed toward the Taylor facility. The company has not yet announced any further expansion plans for the site.
After several years of losses in its foundry division, Samsung expects the business to turn profitable this year as production for Tesla ramps up, targeting double-digit growth in revenue compared with 2025.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)