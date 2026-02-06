Hanwha Aerospace, KAI announce collaboration in defense, aerospace sectors
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 16:15
Hanwha Aerospace and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have agreed to cooperate in developing and exporting key products in the defense industry as well as the space and aviation sectors.
The two companies announced on Friday that they signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on joint cooperation in future core businesses aimed at strengthening the global competitiveness of Korea’s defense industry.
Under the deal, the companies agreed to pursue the joint development of unmanned aerial vehicles and their exports, develop aircraft equipped with domestically developed engines and conduct joint marketing, and work together to enter the global commercial space market.
They also plan to share supplier networks and operate joint research and development and technical support programs.
The two companies have spent more than 40 years developing and producing aircraft engines and airframes, including fighter jets and helicopters. “With experience working with the Agency for Defense Development on state-led development projects for drone airframes and onboard engines, synergies are expected from the partnership,” the companies said.
“We can also cooperate on developing and integrating an advanced aircraft engine to be installed on a follow-on mass production model of the KF-21 and conduct joint export marketing,” said the companies. “We could also support each other’s efforts to enter global markets with drones developed through technical cooperation with allied countries.”
The companies also agreed to regularly run a committee dedicated to fostering small and medium-sized firms, venture companies and startups in South Gyeongsang — including in Changwon, Geoje and Sacheon — so that the young firms could contribute to the growth of an aerospace, space and defense industry cluster.
“This strategic cooperation will support the government’s balanced regional development policy and further expand the export footprint of Korea’s defense industry,” said Cha Jae-byoung, CEO of KAI.
“This MOU aims to present a new model for exports and shared growth, based on ecosystem innovation across the defense and aerospace sectors,” said Son Jae-il, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace.
