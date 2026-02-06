 Hyundai, Kia win multiple awards from major U.S. auto publications
Hyundai, Kia win multiple awards from major U.S. auto publications

Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 12:10
Hyundai Motor's Palisade model is seen in this file photo provided by the company. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Key vehicle models of Hyundai Motor and Kia have won a series of awards from major U.S. automotive publications, strengthening their brand competitiveness in the United States, according to the automakers on Friday.
 
At Car and Driver magazine's 2026 Editors' Choice awards, a total of 17 models from Hyundai and Kia were selected as best-in-class vehicles, the companies said in a press release.
 

Hyundai's Palisade SUV was named best in its segment for the seventh consecutive year, earning high marks for its design and a wide range of convenience features.
 
The Palisade was also named Best Large Utility Vehicle at MotorWeek's 2026 Drivers' Choice Awards. Kia's K4 sedan was selected as Best Family Car by MotorWeek.
 
At Cars.com's 2026 Best of Awards, Hyundai's Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid were named Best Family Car, and Kia's EV9 was selected as Best Electric Vehicle.
 
A Hyundai Motor Group representative said that the automakers will continue to strengthen their competitiveness in the U.S. market and other major global markets.

