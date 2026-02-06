 LG Energy Solution to convert battery joint venture into wholly owned subsidiary
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Energy Solution to convert battery joint venture into wholly owned subsidiary

Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 19:56
A view of NextStar Energy in Ontario, Canada [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

A view of NextStar Energy in Ontario, Canada [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

 
LG Energy Solution (LGES) will convert NextStar Energy, the battery joint venture it set up in Canada with global automaker Stellantis, into a wholly owned subsidiary to expand production capacity amid surging demand for energy storage systems (ESS).
 
LGES announced in a regulatory filing on Friday that it will acquire Stellantis' 49 percent stake in NextStar for $100. NextStar was established in 2022, with LGES investing about 2.2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) for a 51 percent stake and Stellantis about 1.42 trillion won for the remaining 49 percent.
 

Related Article

 
“The deal effectively allows LGES to secure the plant’s full production capacity for roughly half the original investment,” said an industry source.
 
The stake purchase reflects aligned interests: LGES needs to scale up output as its ESS business grows, and Stellantis is looking to improve asset efficiency amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand. NextStar has been producing lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries for ESS since November 2025.
 
LGES plans to develop NextStar as a forward base for its North American strategy. The company said that it will be able to receive Canadian investment subsidies and production incentives comparable to the U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit on its own, which it expects will boost competitiveness and profitability.
 
LGES is the only company producing ESS batteries in North America. With the NextStar plant in Brampton, Ontario, it will have three ESS production hubs in the region, in addition to its plants in Holland and Lansing, Michigan.
 
The company also aims to roughly double its ESS production capacity by the end of this year to more than 60 gigawatt-hours globally, with North American capacity targeted at over 50 gigawatt-hours. The Canadian plant is expected to raise its utilization rate to more than 70 percent by the end of the year.
 
LGES added that it will continue to supply EV batteries to Stellantis from the Canadian plant under the existing agreement even after the acquisition.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SUK-HYUN [[email protected]]
tags LG Energy Solution NextStar Korea Canada

More in Industry

LG Energy Solution to convert battery joint venture into wholly owned subsidiary

Naver sets annual revenue record in 2025, largely due to in-house AI

Snack companies selling overseas feast on profits while those focused on domestic market starve

Hanwha Aerospace, KAI announce collaboration in defense, aerospace sectors

Interim Coupang CEO Rogers returns for second round of police questioning

Related Stories

LG Energy Solution sources battery materials in Canada

LG Energy Solution, Stellantis venture reach deal with Canada

LG Energy Solution to market Tesla-like 'dry coating' technology by 2028

LG Energy Solution starts on $5.5 billion Arizona plant for Tesla

LG Energy Solution partners with Australian supplier to chase IRA subsidy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)