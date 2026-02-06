유령도시는 옛말, 복고와 최신유행, 세련미가 공존하는 여의도
Ghost town no more: Yeouido awakens with a mix of the retro, hip and chic
유령도시는 옛말, 복고와 최신트렌드, 세련됨이 공존하는 여의도
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Thursday, January 29, 2026
True to its name, Yeouido has long felt like an isolated enclave in the heart of Seoul.
true to its name: 이름 그대로
isolated enclave: 고립된 지역
이름 그대로 여의도는 오랫동안 서울 한복판에 존재하는 고립된 섬 같았다.
The “do” in Yeouido means “island” in Korean, and the district is technically surrounded by the Han River and a narrow creek.
여의도의 ‘도’는 한국어로 섬이란 뜻이다. 실제로 이 지역은 한강과 좁은 물길로 둘러싸여 있다.
But Yeouido's sense of isolation doesn't only come from its geography.
sense of isolation: 고립감
하지만 여의도의 고립감은 비단 지리적 이유 때문만은 아니다.
Historically a hub for finance and politics, Yeouido has long been dismissed as a sterile office town lacking in leisure and culture.
a hub for: ~의 중심지인
dismissed as: ~로 간주하다
sterile: 삭막한, 무미건조한
금융과 정치의 중심지인 여의도는, 오랫동안 여가와 문화가 결여된 무미건조한 업무지구로 간주돼 왔다.
It used to be called a “ghost town” as the neighborhood mostly emptied on weekends.
주말이면 동네가 거의 비어 ‘유령도시’로 불리기도 했다.
That reputation, however, is increasingly fading thanks to recent openings of big shopping malls, five-star hotels and premium officetels, attracting Gen Z visitors and foreign tourists.
reputation: 평판
하지만 최근 대형 쇼핑몰과 5성급 호텔, 고급 오피스텔이 들어서면서 Z세대 방문객과 외국인 관광객을 끌어들이고 있다. 이에 따라 이런 평판은 점차 희미해지고 있다.
The district has now become home to some of Seoul's most unique pop-ups, diverse shopping options and a growing list of feel-good diners and bars.
become home to: ~의 터전이 되다
feel-good diners and bars: 분위기 좋은 식당과 바
이제 여의도는 서울에서 가장 개성 있는 팝업매장과 다양한 쇼핑 공간, 그리고 점점 늘어나는 분위기 좋은 식당과 바의 터전이 됐다.
Add to that a row of storied baekban (Korean home-style meal) joints tucked into the basement floors of aging commercial buildings, and Yeouido starts to feel less like an island and more like a destination worth exploring.
add to that: 여기에 더해
storied: 오랜 역사를 지닌
tucked into: 숨어 있는
여기에 낡은 상업용 건물 지하에 숨어 있는 유서 깊은 백반집까지 더해지면서, 여의도는 더 이상 섬으로 느껴지기보다는 탐험할 가치가 있는 여행지로 여겨진다.
From airport to Seoul’s Manhattan
Long before Yeouido became the office-heavy town it is today, it served as an airport during the colonial period (1910-1945) to facilitate the transportation of Japanese people and supplies.
colonial period: 일제강점기
facilitate: 원활하게 하다
공항에서 서울의 맨해튼으로
오늘날의 오피스 밀집 지역이 되기 훨씬 전, 여의도는 일제강점기(1910~1945년)엔 일본인과 물자의 수송을 위해 공항으로 사용됐다.
After liberation, the airport was repurposed by the U.S. Air Force.
repurposed by: ~에 의해 용도를 바꾸다
해방 이후에는 미 공군이 공항을 다른 용도로 활용했다.
Going into the 1960s, when Korea underwent a rapid economic growth, Yeouido was earmarked by the government for massive development.
be earmarked for: ~로 지정되다
한국이 급속한 경제성장을 겪은 1960년대에 접어들며 정부는 여의도를 대규모 개발 지역으로 지정했다.
It became home to Korea's first high-rise apartment complex, as well as the National Assembly and a cluster of financial companies.
여의도에는 한국 최초의 고층 아파트 단지가 들어섰고, 국회와 주요 금융회사들이 잇따라 자리 잡았다.
The area quickly became one of Seoul's most affluent.
그러면서 빠르게 서울에서 가장 부유한 지역 중 하나로 떠올랐다.
But its prosperity was short-lived.
prosperity: 번영
하지만 이런 번영은 오래가지 못했다.
During the Asian financial crisis, a wave of financial companies shuttered, and the district's floating population quickly faded.
floating population: 유동 인구
아시아 금융위기 당시 금융회사들이 잇따라 문을 닫으면서 여의도의 유동 인구는 빠르게 줄어들었다.
That was when it earned its nickname of “ghost town” as most restaurants and shops shuttered on weekends — typically the busiest time for eateries elsewhere.
다른 지역에서는 가장 붐비는 주말에 대부분의 식당과 상점이 문을 닫으면서, 유령도시라는 별명을 얻게 됐다.
A revival began in the 2010s with the opening of major retail hubs, such as IFC Mall and The Hyundai Seoul.
revival: 부활, 재탄생
2010년대에 들어 IFC몰과 더현대서울 같은 대형 상업시설이 문을 열면서 여의도의 부활이 시작됐다,
These sprawling complexes offered everything from viral pop-up shops to luxury brands and trendy dining options, drawing newcomers back to the area.
major retail hubs: 대형 상업 시설
sprawling complexes: 대규모 복합 공간
대규모 복합 공간은 화제의 팝업 매장부터 명품 브랜드, 첨단 유행 식당까지 모두 갖추며 새로운 방문객들을 다시 끌어모았다.
Foreign tourists were among the first to catch on to the shift.
외국인 관광객들은 여의도의 변화를 가장 먼저 알아챈 집단 중 하나였다.
Their spending in the Yeouido area rose by 479 percent in 2024 compared to 2019, before the pandemic, according to BC Card data.
BC카드 자료에 따르면 2024년 여의도에서 외국인 소비는 코로나 이전인 2019년과 비교할 때 479% 증가했다.
That was the second steepest rise among all neighborhoods in Seoul during the cited period, after Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul.
이는 서울 전역에서 동부의 성수동에 이어 두 번째로 큰 상승세다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
