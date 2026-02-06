Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae voted best communicator by fans

Former EXO member Tao shares success, struggles in sanitary pad venture

BTS ranks No. 1 'Talent of the Year' in global content report

Blackpink's Lisa to star in new Netflix original film

Related Stories

Grammy museum to host 'K-pop Dance Night' on Saturday

2025 HYBE Cine Fest to run across Asia July 10 to 13

Wither K-pop? No way, says Spotify. We're just getting started.

Seventeen, IVE and other K-pop groups dominate IFPI music charts

HYBE artists make up 40% of K-pop albums sold in first half of 2023