BTS ranks No. 1 'Talent of the Year' in global content report
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 18:16
- LIM JEONG-WON
BTS was ranked as the most beloved group in the global entertainment and content market last year, according to a new report released by content analytics company Parrot Analytics in January.
In the “What Audiences Loved in 2025” report by Parrot Analytics, BTS was named No. 1 in the “Talents of the Year Under 30” category. Boy bands Enhypen and Seventeen were also ranked among the top 10, taking the second and eighth spots, respectively.
Parrot Analytics’ rankings are based on average demand data, which quantifies the volume and frequency of consumers’ interactions with specific content and talent. The rankings are based on individuals aged 30 or younger as of the end of 2025.
“BTS remained the year’s anchor [...] despite limited group activity,” Parrot Analytics said in its report.
BTS did not have many group activities over the past few years, with six of its seven members completing their military enlistment in 2025. As a result, the band’s upcoming fifth album “Arirang,” which drops on March 20, marks its first release in more than three years.
“The 2025 talent landscape was driven by global [events] rather than traditional release cycles,” the report added.
Enhypen was cited as an example of a band that experienced a significant surge in demand following their appearance on a major global stage. After performing at the Coachella music festival last April, Enhypen embarked on the “Walk the Line” tour and held a total of 29 concerts in 18 cities around the world.
Similarly, Seventeen hosted 38 concerts globally and even ranked second on the Billboard 200 chart with its fifth album “Happy Burstday” (2025).
“2025 was defined by a reshaped global talent landscape, in which youth-driven online activity, creator-led influence and hyper-organized fandoms collectively determined who captured global attention,” Parrot Analytics said.
Other Korean content also ranked highly on the report, with five Korean series, including “Genie, Make A Wish” (2025) and “When Life Gives You Tangerines” (2025), placing among the top 15 most loved shows of 2025. Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) was listed as the No. 2 movie of the year.
