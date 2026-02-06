BTS to host citywide festival in Seoul for album release starting March 20
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 08:41
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band BTS is set to host a citywide large-scale festival in Seoul to celebrate the release of its upcoming full-length album “Arirang” from March 20 to April 12, agency BigHit Music said Friday.
The event, titled “BTS the City Arirang Seoul,” will be filled with hands-on activities and installations that blend in with the cityscape.
On March 20, the day of the album’s release, Sungnyemun Gate and N Seoul Tower will light up with a media facade show. The Yeouido Han River Park in western Seoul will have a music listening event that lasts through March 22.
In April, stone walls, stairs and street-lining trees will be decorated with BTS motifs, including song lyrics.
BTS previously announced that it would hold a special performance at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, followed by a world tour.
BigHit Music teased that the “BTS the City Arirang” event is set to expand overseas. More information on the events and schedule will be posted on the band’s Weverse channel.
