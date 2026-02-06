 Blackpink announces upcoming 'Deadline' EP's lead track 'GO'
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 10:53
Girl group Blackpink [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

The lead track for girl group Blackpink’s upcoming EP “Deadline” is titled “GO,” YG Entertainment said Friday.
 
The agency revealed the tracklist for the album, which includes the prereleased single “Jump” (2025), as well as songs “Me and my,” “Champion” and “Fxxxboy.”
 

“Deadline” is set to release on Feb. 27, making it the group’s first album in three years and five months since its second full-length album “Born Pink” (2022).
 
Blackpink debuted in 2016 with the single album “Square One.” The group, comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is known for songs like “Whistle” (2016), “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” (2018), “How You Like That” (2020), “Pink Venom” (2022) and “Shut Down” (2022).
 
Blackpink recently wrapped up its “Deadline” world tour, which took place across 16 cities.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags blackpink album yg entertainment

