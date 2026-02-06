 Blackpink's Lisa to star in new Netflix original film
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink's Lisa to star in new Netflix original film

Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 19:22
Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17, 2025. [YONHAP]

Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Lisa of the K-pop girl group Blackpink will lead a new Netflix original film, the global streaming platform said on Friday.
 
“Lisa will star in a new 'Notting Hill'-inspired romantic comedy feature for Netflix,” the platform said in a brief post on X, referring to the 1999 film featuring actors Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. It added that the movie was written by Katie Silberman, known for “Booksmart” (2019) and “Set It Up” (2018). The film's title and release timing remain undecided.
 

Related Article

 
Lisa debuted as a Blackpink member in 2016 and began her acting career last February by appearing in the third season of the award-winning HBO series “The White Lotus” (2021–).
 
She is now filming a Netflix Korean original action movie, “Tygo,” a spinoff of “Extraction” (2020), alongside actors Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, and Lee Jin-uk.

Yonhap
tags Lisa Blackpink Netflix

More in K-pop

Blackpink's Lisa to star in new Netflix original film

BTS ranks No. 1 'Talent of the Year' in global content report

Former EXO member Tao shares success, struggles in sanitary pad venture

Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae voted best communicator by fans

Blackpink announces upcoming 'Deadline' EP's lead track 'GO'

Related Stories

Blackpink’s Lisa prepares to go solo

Blackpink's Lisa performs in short-shorts in Paris, sparking online debate

Blackpink's Lisa becomes a 'New Woman' on collaboration single with Rosalía

Making money

Blackpink's Lisa drops first full solo album 'Alter Ego'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)