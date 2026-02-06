Blackpink's Lisa to star in new Netflix original film

Lisa of the K-pop girl group Blackpink will lead a new Netflix original film, the global streaming platform said on Friday.“Lisa will star in a new 'Notting Hill'-inspired romantic comedy feature for Netflix,” the platform said in a brief post on X, referring to the 1999 film featuring actors Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. It added that the movie was written by Katie Silberman, known for “Booksmart” (2019) and “Set It Up” (2018). The film's title and release timing remain undecided.Lisa debuted as a Blackpink member in 2016 and began her acting career last February by appearing in the third season of the award-winning HBO series “The White Lotus” (2021–).She is now filming a Netflix Korean original action movie, “Tygo,” a spinoff of “Extraction” (2020), alongside actors Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, and Lee Jin-uk.Yonhap