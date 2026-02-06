 Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae voted best communicator by fans
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 11:23
Winning fan art celebrating Hong Eun-chae's selection as the K-pop fans’ favorite communicator of the year. [PICNIC]

Girl group Le Sserafim’s Hong Eun-chae has been selected as the K-pop fans’ favorite communicator of the year, according to a poll by K-pop voting platform Picnic.
 
In the survey, which ran from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23, Hong received 3,127 votes, edging out aespa’s Winter with 2,757 votes, followed by ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin with 2,290 votes.
 
According to Picnic, the main reason for Hong’s selection was her consistent communication and interaction with fans through fan community platforms, where she shares her daily life and responds to fans in real time.
 

Le Sserafim wrapped up its latest world tour on Sunday with an encore concert in Seoul. The group’s signature track “Perfect Night” (2023) has surpassed 500 million streams on the global streaming platform Spotify.
 
“Communication is no longer optional for artists — it has become essential,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “Hong Eun-chae’s first-place finish is the result of sustained, genuine engagement with fans.”
 
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of topics related to K-pop artists.
 
“We plan to expand our vote-based articles so that global fans’ choices can translate into concrete brand indicators of an artist’s influence,” a Picnic spokesperson added. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
