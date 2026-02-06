Switzerland's arms procurement chief meets with Korean counterparts in Seoul
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 19:04
- MICHAEL LEE
Switzerland's arms procurement chief visited Seoul this week on his first official trip, during which he held talks with Korean government officials and defense industry representatives aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.
According to the Swiss Embassy in Korea, Swiss National Armaments Director Urs Loher met with his Korean counterparts on Thursday and Friday to discuss national and international arms policy developments, as well as potential avenues for expanding defense collaboration.
The visit comes as Switzerland seeks to broaden its armament partnerships beyond Europe under a strategy adopted by the Swiss Federal Council. A key objective of that strategy is to intensify cooperation with democratic nations outside the continent, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the embassy.
During his meetings, Loher engaged with Korean authorities and representatives from defense-related organizations and industry and explored opportunities to reinforce cooperation in areas of mutual interest, reflecting growing strategic engagement between Bern and Seoul.
Switzerland has traditionally maintained a neutral stance in global security matters but has adjusted its armament policy framework in recent years to respond to shifting geopolitical dynamics.
The Swiss Federal Council’s armament policy strategy emphasizes international cooperation, technological exchange and long-term security partnerships with like-minded democratic states.
Korea, which maintains one of the most advanced defense industries in Asia, has emerged as an increasingly important actor in global arms markets and regional security discussions.
No specific agreements were announced during the visit, but the discussions mark a potential step toward closer institutional and industrial collaboration between the two countries.
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
