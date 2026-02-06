 Switzerland's arms procurement chief meets with Korean counterparts in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Switzerland's arms procurement chief meets with Korean counterparts in Seoul

Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 19:04
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Swiss National Armaments Director Urs Loher, fourth from right, poses next to Korean Vice Minister of Defense Acquisition Kim Il-dong, third from right, and other Swiss and Korean officials during a meeting at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in Daejeon on Feb. 5. [EMBASSY OF SWITZERLAND IN KOREA]

Swiss National Armaments Director Urs Loher, fourth from right, poses next to Korean Vice Minister of Defense Acquisition Kim Il-dong, third from right, and other Swiss and Korean officials during a meeting at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in Daejeon on Feb. 5. [EMBASSY OF SWITZERLAND IN KOREA]

 
Switzerland's arms procurement chief visited Seoul this week on his first official trip, during which he held talks with Korean government officials and defense industry representatives aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.
 
According to the Swiss Embassy in Korea, Swiss National Armaments Director Urs Loher met with his Korean counterparts on Thursday and Friday to discuss national and international arms policy developments, as well as potential avenues for expanding defense collaboration.
 

Related Article

 
The visit comes as Switzerland seeks to broaden its armament partnerships beyond Europe under a strategy adopted by the Swiss Federal Council. A key objective of that strategy is to intensify cooperation with democratic nations outside the continent, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the embassy.
 
During his meetings, Loher engaged with Korean authorities and representatives from defense-related organizations and industry and explored opportunities to reinforce cooperation in areas of mutual interest, reflecting growing strategic engagement between Bern and Seoul.
 
Switzerland has traditionally maintained a neutral stance in global security matters but has adjusted its armament policy framework in recent years to respond to shifting geopolitical dynamics.
 
The Swiss Federal Council’s armament policy strategy emphasizes international cooperation, technological exchange and long-term security partnerships with like-minded democratic states.
 
Korea, which maintains one of the most advanced defense industries in Asia, has emerged as an increasingly important actor in global arms markets and regional security discussions.
 
No specific agreements were announced during the visit, but the discussions mark a potential step toward closer institutional and industrial collaboration between the two countries.

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Switzerland Defense Acquisition Program Administration weapons

More in Defense

Switzerland's arms procurement chief meets with Korean counterparts in Seoul

Hanwha Aerospace, KAI announce collaboration in defense, aerospace sectors

Concerns of friction grow over Seoul's request for UNC cooperation on DMZ access

U.S. military stages live-fire drills using remote weapon system in Korea

Defense Ministry proposes joint, partial management of DMZ to U.S.: Source

Related Stories

Korea to issue first-ever postage stamp featuring homegrown submarine

Arms agency selects key development projects for defense chips

Korea to use Saemangeum wetland for testing antidrone equipment

Korea conducts separation test for homegrown long-range air-to-surface guided missile

Arms agency upgrades Black Hawk helicopter simulators
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)