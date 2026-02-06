International students benefit from eased visa regulations at designated vocational universities
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 13:45
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
The Ministry of Justice designated 16 majors at vocational universities as workforce-focused technical programs, allowing their international students to enjoy eased visa regulations.
Under a trial program announced by the Justice Ministry on Thursday, international students enrolled in the 16 programs will be eligible for eased D-2 student visa requirements for a minimum bank balance and part-time working hours, as well as access to a special work visa.
Of the 16 programs, six are from Gyeonggi, which are: Gyeonggi University of Science and Technology's Department of Automotive Engineering; Daelim University's Division of Automotive Engineering; Bucheon University's Department of Textile Business & Fashion Design; Seojeong University's Department of Global Textile and Fashion Business; Osan University's Department of Electrical Engineering; and Yong-In Arts & Science University's Department of Automotive & Mechanical Engineering.
Another three programs are in Busan, which are: Kyungnam College of Information & Technology's Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dong-Eui Institute of Technology's Department of Mechanical Engineering; and Busan Institute of Science and Technology's School of Automobile.
Two more programs are in North Jeolla, which are: Kunjang University College's Department of Smart Agri-food Resources and Vision College of Jeonju's Department of Automobile Engineering.
There's one program each in Daegu, North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang, Ulsan and South Jeolla, which are: Yeungjin University's Department of SMART CAD/CAM; Gumi University's Department of Special Constructing Equipment; Geoje University's Department of Mechanical Engineering; Ulsan College's Department of Mechanical Engineering; and Mokpo Science University's Department of Renewable Energy and Electricity.
If a student accepted to the 16 programs applies for the D-2 student visa while having Topik level 3 or above, the student will not have to show proof of their bank account balance. Currently, students applying for the D-2 visa to study at greater Seoul-based universities need to show they have at least 20 million won ($13,600) in their bank account. For schools outside greater Seoul, students need to show they have at least 16 million won.
The students will also be allowed to work part-time for 35 hours a week during the semesters, compared to the 30-hour ceiling.
A special work visa for the 16 programs' graduates will also be created.
Graduates who have been employed for a position at a company related to their major offering a salary of 26 million won or above, while having Korea Immigration & Integration Program level 4 or above or Topik level 5 or above, will be able to get the E-7-M work visa. The visa will also be referred to as the K-College to Regional Employment (K-CORE) visa, and will be created by the Justice Ministry soon.
E-7-M holders who work for five years, or work for three years in an area predicted to see a population decrease by the government, will be able to apply for the F-2 resident visa.
"We will actively work with local governments, vocational colleges and relevant ministries to foster outstanding talent who have skills and Korean language proficiency, also addressing population decline and regional labor shortages,” said Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho.
The designation and visa benefits will be trialed until the end of 2027, after which the Justice Ministry will evaluate whether to extend the program.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)