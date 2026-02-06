UN Security Council to grant sanctions exemption for humanitarian aid to North Korea: Source

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions committee on North Korea has decided to grant a sanctions exemption for humanitarian aid projects in the reclusive state, a diplomatic source said on Friday.The UNSC 1718 committee, which enforces and oversees sanctions against Pyongyang, unanimously decided on Thursday to approve the waiver for 17 humanitarian assistance projects led by South Korea, the United States and international organizations, according to the source.The decision came after a senior South Korean government official hinted at a “new development” in North Korea-related issues “in the next few days,” following talks between South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.The official signaled the breakthrough would be a “good faith gesture” that could serve as a starting point in reengaging with the North.The procedures regarding sanctions exemptions for humanitarian aid projects in North Korea had been pending for months since the first half of last year, largely due to U.S. opposition.The provision of basic goods and services for human needs is allowed even if the recipient country is under UN sanctions. However, exemptions from the UNSC are still required for equipment and other items needed for the aid projects, which would otherwise be barred under the sanctions regime.Seoul has learned that the procedural matters were resolved at the 1718 committee and that the sanctions exemption will be provided for the 17 projects.The committee is expected to take steps to officially approve the exemptions and will notify relevant organizations of its decision.The projects subject to the waiver largely center on health care, water and sanitation and nutritional support for vulnerable groups, led by the World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund and the Food and Agriculture Organization.They also include five projects involving South Korea's Gyeonggi and other nonprofit organizations, as well as four others led by similar agencies based in the United States and other countries.The latest sanctions waiver for North Korea came as South Korea is striving to restore inter-Korean relations and help revive the stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.Cho may have used his talks with Rubio on Tuesday to persuade the United States to agree to the sanctions exemption.Despite the move, it remains unclear whether the North will respond positively to the humanitarian aid. Pyongyang has refused to accept international humanitarian programs amid wide-ranging sanctions against the regime over its nuclear and missile developments.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul expressed hope that the North will respond to the latest measure.“The government has maintained that humanitarian assistance should continue regardless of the political situation and has worked in various ways to ensure that it proceeds smoothly,” a ministry official said.“We hope there will be a favorable response this time.”Yonhap