Interim Coupang CEO Rogers returns for second round of police questioning
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 15:19 Updated: 06 Feb. 2026, 16:51
Harold Rogers, the interim CEO of Coupang, appeared before police for a second round of questioning on Friday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s anticorruption investigation unit summoned Rogers in the afternoon to question him as a suspect for allegedly violating the Act on Testimony and Appraisal Before the National Assembly.
Arriving at the Mapo headquarters of the Seoul police at 1:29 p.m., Rogers told reporters that Coupang will continue to cooperate fully with all government investigations and that he will faithfully participate in the police investigation as well.
He did not respond to questions from the press — including whether he admits to the charges or whether Coupang lobbied the U.S. House of Representatives by claiming it was being discriminated against — and headed straight into the interrogation room.
Rogers’ appearance marked his second summons following his first on Jan. 30. At the time, he emphasized his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. In an internal email sent to employees the previous day, he also urged staff to actively cooperate, including submitting materials, striking a notably restrained tone.
Police plan to examine whether statements Rogers made during a National Assembly hearing on Dec. 30 and 31 last year constituted perjury, and if so, whether he was aware that the statements were false.
At the hearing, Rogers claimed that Coupang contacted and questioned a suspect in a personal data leak case and retrieved a laptop at the direction of the Korean government, specifically the National Intelligence Service (NIS). The NIS has denied the claim, saying it “never issued any such instructions to Coupang.” The National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee subsequently filed a complaint against Rogers and six current and former Coupang executives on perjury charges.
Rogers has already been investigated on suspicion of obstructing official duties, including allegedly destroying evidence by conducting a unilateral investigation into the data leak incident. He also faces allegations that he ordered reports that downplayed or evaded responsibility for an industrial accident involving a Coupang worker who died in 2020.
Rogers’ latest summons comes amid growing backlash in some quarters in the United States over regulatory and investigative actions against Coupang.
In particular, Rogers has received a subpoena from the U.S. House Judiciary Committee ordering him to appear on Feb. 23 to testify about what it described as the Korean government’s “targeting” of U.S. companies.
In the subpoena, the committee criticized the Korean investigation into Rogers as a “threat of criminal punishment against a U.S. citizen.” A police official, however, said that the investigation is “in accordance with relevant procedures and regulations,” and that they are unaware of “other considerations.”
