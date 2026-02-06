Ministry of Education launches audit into Incheon admissions allegations
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 21:23
The Ministry of Education has launched an audit into allegations that professors colluded during an early admissions interview at Incheon National University.
“The ministry takes the matter seriously and will immediately proceed with an on-site audit to verify the facts,” the Education Ministry said in a statement. “If any admissions irregularities are confirmed, we will take strong action against those involved.”
The ministry added it would also review possible institutional improvements to prevent similar cases.
The allegations center on an interview for the Department of Urban Engineering’s early admissions track for the 2026 school year, held in November 2025, according to the education sector. The university is conducting its own internal audit.
The case drew attention after audio recordings obtained by Rep. Kang Kyung-sook of the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party were made public. The recordings include what appears to be one professor recommending a specific applicant to another professor during the interview process.
In the recording, the professor receiving the recommendation says the applicant in question — referred to as “No. 4” — has a high school grade point in the “4.4 range,” and the recommending professor responds, “Mark No. 4 as well,” the recording shows.
When the other professor asks, “Is 4.4 even acceptable?” the recommending professor replies, “That’s not bad. If you’re going to go by grades, why have a self-recommendation track?” the professor says in the recording.
The student discussed by the professors reportedly went on to be admitted. The interview was part of the student record-based comprehensive admissions process. A total of 159 applicants competed for 13 slots, and 39 candidates advanced to interviews.
For the same admissions track for the 2025 school year, the average high school grade point of final registrants to the department was tallied at 3.88, according to the education sector.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE BO-RAM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)