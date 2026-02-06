 Passengers subdue knife-wielding man on subway platform in Gangseo District
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 12:03
Two passengers who were waiting for a train at a subway platform in Gimpo International Airport Station in western Seoul restrain a man who threatened a safety officer with a knife on Feb. 4. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A man was subdued by passengers after threatening a safety officer with a knife on a subway platform at Gimpo International Airport Station in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Wednesday night.
 
The Gangseo Police Precinct said Thursday that they arrested the man at the scene on charges of aggravated intimidation and are questioning him.
 

The suspect is accused of threatening a safety officer with a bladed weapon at around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the platform heading toward Gochon Station on the Gimpo Gold Line, after getting into an argument with another passenger. The safety officer had intervened to break up the dispute.
 
Two passengers who were waiting for a train managed to restrain the man, and no injuries were reported.
 
Police who responded to the scene arrested the suspect and seized two bladed weapons in his possession.
 
The man was found to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident and reportedly told police during questioning that he could not remember what happened because he was drunk.
 
Police said they are considering rewarding the two citizens who helped subdue the suspect.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
