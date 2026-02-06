Lee heralds 'transformation of nation' as railway project connecting South, North Gyeongsang breaks ground

First lady Kim named honorary hanbok ambassador, vows to spread beauty of traditional attire

Woman charged for damaging coworker's keyboard with adhesive spray

Weekend cold snap will push apparent temps down to minus 20 Celsius

Ministry of Education launches audit into Incheon admissions allegations

Related Stories

Wednesday was freezing, Thursday's going to be worse

Temperatures in Seoul forecast to plunge after Christmas to the lowest yet this winter

Snow giving way to cold snap, no white Christmas in Seoul

Korea to see snow, rain Monday, followed by freezing low temperatures

Farewell mild autumn, hello freezing temperatures