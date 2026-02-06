Weekend cold snap will push apparent temps down to minus 20 Celsius
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 20:50
A brief but intense cold snap is expected to grip the country over the weekend as a powerful cold air mass with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit) moves in from the north.
Apparent temperatures will be pushed down to around minus 20 Celsius. Heavy snowfall, described as snow-bomb conditions, is forecast for the Jeolla and Jeju regions, with up to 5 centimeters (2 inches) of snow per hour possible.
Seoul’s morning temperature on Friday fell more than 5 degrees Celsius from the previous day to minus 8.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Daytime highs in Seoul were expected to remain at minus 3 degrees Celsius, with most of the country failing to rise above freezing.
The sharp temperature drop is attributed to a winter pressure pattern in which high pressure dominates the west and low pressure the east, allowing strong northerly winds to funnel in a cold air mass of around minus 40 degrees Celsius.
The cold is expected to peak over the weekend as temperatures fall further. Seoul’s morning low is forecast at minus 12 degrees Celsius, while strong winds are expected to push perceived temperatures down to minus 16 degrees Celsius.
Some parts of the greater Seoul area could experience extreme conditions with wind chills reaching minus 21 degrees Celsius.
In response, the KMA issued cold wave advisories for most of the country, including Seoul, and a higher-level cold wave warning for northern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon.
Strong wind advisories have been issued for western coastal areas, while dry weather warnings are in effect along the east coast. The cold snap is expected to persist through Monday before gradually easing.
“The cold wave will be different from the previous prolonged cold spell,” said Gong Sang-min, a senior forecaster at the KMA. “The upper-level cold air is expected to pass quickly but with greater intensity. Temperatures are expected to gradually recover as the cold air retreats around Monday.”
In the Yellow Sea, snow clouds formed by the temperature difference between the air and the sea are expected to move inland, bringing heavy snow to Jeolla and Jeju.
Between Saturday night to Sunday morning, snowfall rates of 1 to 3 centimeters per hour are forecast, with some areas potentially seeing more than 5 centimeters in a short period.
Total snowfall is expected to reach 3 to 8 centimeters along the western coast of Jeolla, with some areas receiving more than 10 centimeters.
Mountainous areas of Jeju could see 10 to 20 centimeters, with some locations exceeding 25 centimeters. Ulleung Island and Dokdo, which were under a preliminary heavy snow advisory as of Friday afternoon, could see snow accumulations of up to 40 centimeters.
“Visibility could drop sharply in areas experiencing snowfall and many roads could become icy as snow accumulates and freezes,” the KMA warned. “We urge drivers to slow down and advise hikers to take extra precautions to avoid accidents.”
