Woman charged for damaging coworker's keyboard with adhesive spray
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 20:41
A woman has been referred to prosecutors after spraying adhesive on a coworker’s keyboard, citing stress caused by noise.
Police said Friday that the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct handed the woman over to prosecutors without detention on charges of property damage and obstruction of business.
The woman, who works at a financial firm in Yeouido, western Seoul, is accused of squirting instant glue onto a colleague’s keyboard on Jan. 12, rendering it unusable.
She admitted to the act during the company’s internal probe and in police questioning, reportedly saying she “didn’t like hearing the sound of the keyboard being tapped.” The coworker has filed a complaint with the company alleging ongoing workplace harassment by the woman.
The coworker has since left the company after the end of their contract.
