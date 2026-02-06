 Woman charged for damaging coworker's keyboard with adhesive spray
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Woman charged for damaging coworker's keyboard with adhesive spray

Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 20:41
A logo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A logo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A woman has been referred to prosecutors after spraying adhesive on a coworker’s keyboard, citing stress caused by noise.
 
Police said Friday that the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct handed the woman over to prosecutors without detention on charges of property damage and obstruction of business.
 

Related Article

The woman, who works at a financial firm in Yeouido, western Seoul, is accused of squirting instant glue onto a colleague’s keyboard on Jan. 12, rendering it unusable.
 
She admitted to the act during the company’s internal probe and in police questioning, reportedly saying she “didn’t like hearing the sound of the keyboard being tapped.” The coworker has filed a complaint with the company alleging ongoing workplace harassment by the woman.
 
The coworker has since left the company after the end of their contract.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Adhesive Korea Finance

More in Social Affairs

Ministry of Education launches audit into Incheon admissions allegations

Weekend cold snap will push apparent temps down to minus 20 Celsius

Woman charged for damaging coworker's keyboard with adhesive spray

First lady Kim named honorary hanbok ambassador, vows to spread beauty of traditional attire

Lee heralds 'transformation of nation' as railway project connecting South, North Gyeongsang breaks ground

Related Stories

Over 70% of funds for Asian financial crisis bailout repaid to gov't

Current Shinhan Financial chief again tapped for 3-year chairmanship

Korea to expand securities settlement hours for global investors

Financial holding firms see 2024 profits jump nearly 11%

Seoul stocks end higher on chip rally, with won sharply up
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)