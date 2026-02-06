‘Moon again’ scenario looms over Democratic Party

Speculation about a possible political realignment involving former President Moon Jae-in has begun circulating within the Democratic Party (DP), highlighting growing factional tensions inside the ruling camp.At a dinner hosted by President Lee Jae Myung at the Blue House on Jan. 19, Lee reportedly asked DP leader Jung Chung-rae whether he belonged to an anti-Lee faction. The room fell silent. Jung responded that party members were both pro-Lee and “pro-Blue House,” referring to support for the presidential office. Laughter followed, but participants later described the atmosphere as tense. One lawmaker who attended the event said Lee’s direct question unsettled those who were present, while Jung’s response fueled speculation about factional alignment.Concerns deepened days later when Jung unexpectedly proposed a merger with the Rebuilding Korea Party. According to a pro-Lee lawmaker, the proposal triggered alarm within the presidential office. The same lawmaker claimed Prime Minister Kim Min-seok decided to shift his political focus from a potential Seoul mayoral run in June's local elections to competing in the party convention in August, reflecting concerns within the presidential office about Jung securing another term as party leader.Factional conflict has since intensified. Several Supreme Council members, including Lee Un-ju, Hwang Myeong-seon and Kang Deuk-gu, along with lawmakers Han Jun-ho, Kim Woo-young, Park Hong-keun and Lee Jae-gang, have publicly criticized Jung and urged him to halt merger discussions. A party official said many of Lee’s closest allies have joined the dispute, interpreting their actions as signaling presidential opposition to the merger plan.Jung’s supporters have responded by accusing critics of political opportunism. Some argue that those who once challenged Lee’s leadership have lost influence within the party. With the party convention scheduled for later this year and parliamentary nominations expected to follow, both sides appear locked in a high-stakes power struggle. Analysts warn that factional infighting only eight months into Lee’s presidency could weaken the government’s ability to pursue policy initiatives.Observers also note that Lee’s recent emphasis on communicating policy proposals directly to the public through social media, including discussions about a sugar tax, housing measures and inflation, may reflect frustration with internal party conflicts that have complicated legislative coordination.While pro-Lee lawmakers have strongly criticized Jung’s merger initiative, critics acknowledge that tensions escalated partly because Jung introduced the proposal without consulting fellow Supreme Council members after months of policy disagreements with the presidential office. Jung has recently held a series of private meetings with pro-Lee lawmakers, but participants said he showed little willingness to reconsider the merger plan.Pro-Lee figures also suspect external political actors are influencing the debate. Some have pointed to media personality Kim Eo-jun and writer Yoo Si-min, both associated with progressive political movements, who have voiced support for unifying liberal forces. Skeptics within Lee’s camp believe such efforts could strengthen factions aligned with Moon and weaken Lee’s political authority. They warn that a merger could mobilize Rebuilding Korea Party members to support Jung during the party convention, potentially shifting internal power dynamics.Political observers note parallels with the opposition People Power Party, which has faced internal debate over efforts to revive support around former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Within the DP, critics fear a resurgence of pro-Moon influence could undermine Lee’s leadership and accelerate lame-duck pressures.Although factional disputes are typically considered internal party matters, the stakes are higher for a ruling party. Lee’s administration has earned cautious support for pragmatic approaches in areas such as nuclear energy policy and diplomacy with Japan. Public opinion surveys showing Lee’s approval ratings surpassing support for the DP suggest that policy direction remains closely tied to presidential leadership.However, the Rebuilding Korea Party has advocated more progressive positions, including opposition to nuclear power and expanded public land ownership policies. Critics warn that a merger could introduce policy conflicts that slow government decision-making and create legislative gridlock. Such instability, they argue, would ultimately affect the public.Even if merger talks produce short-term political gains, many analysts believe long-term consequences could be significant. Some party members argue that delaying merger discussions until after the party convention would allow the ruling party to focus on governance and economic challenges rather than internal competition.