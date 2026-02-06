The unbearable lightness of public office

Korea’s rapid transformation into an advanced economy is often attributed to its capable civil service system. Visionary political leaders provided direction, but government officials executed plans and carried them through. Their contributions remain evident in the country’s development history. Figures such as Oh Won-chul, who helped design Korea’s heavy industrial and chemical industry strategy and defense industry blueprint; Kim Jae-ik, the senior presidential economic secretary killed in the 1983 Rangoon bombing; and Oh Myung, the former deputy prime minister for science and technology who helped lay the groundwork for Korea’s information and communications industry, stand out as examples of dedicated public servants. Today, however, such figures appear increasingly rare, and public confidence in government officials seems to be eroding.Public officials are individuals entrusted with managing state or public institutional affairs. They hold authority delegated by citizens to protect public property and lives and to serve the public good. Because all authority ultimately derives from the people, using such power for personal gain is fundamentally unacceptable. This principle has deep historical roots. In “Mokminsimseo” (1818), often translated as “Admonitions on Governing the People,” by Jeong Yak-yong (1762-1836), a leading Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) scholar and reformist thinker known by his literary name Dasan, which outlines the responsibilities and ethical standards of local administrators, integrity is emphasized as the most essential virtue of public service.Recent reports, however, suggest a troubling departure from these ideals. Some lawmakers have allegedly used their influence over nominations for local government positions and council candidates to pursue personal interests. Local officials who gained power through such political backing have, in turn, been accused of exploiting their authority for personal benefit. When corruption expands, history shows that it can create conditions in which the people endure economic hardship while political elites accumulate extraordinary wealth, a pattern sometimes seen in countries with weak institutional checks and balances.Another essential qualification for public office is professional expertise. “Mokminsimseo” provides detailed administrative guidance across multiple fields, including personnel management, finance, military affairs and judicial administration. But recent appointments to senior government positions have raised questions about qualifications. Individuals with little diplomatic experience have been appointed ambassadors, and figures whose financial expertise is uncertain have been assigned oversight roles in financial regulation.Supporters may argue that such appointments have occurred under past administrations and even in advanced democracies such as the United States. Nevertheless, public positions funded by taxpayers’ money demand competence, as policy failures inevitably harm them. It is also difficult to understand why individuals who consider themselves professionals accept positions beyond their expertise. Genuine professional integrity would suggest that appointments based on political connections rather than merit should be regarded as embarrassing rather than desirable. Increasingly, however, the ambition for power appears to outweigh intellectual conscience.When individuals lacking moral authority or professional competence occupy public office, the seriousness of public service weakens and becomes trivialized. Political patronage appointments also undermine morale among genuine experts. Korea now possesses advanced professional talent across nearly every policy sector. For example, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs includes many highly trained diplomats who passed rigorous examinations and built long careers representing Korea abroad. For many, becoming an ambassador to a major country or international organization represents a lifetime goal. When politically connected figures abruptly assume such positions, it can cause profound frustration among career professionals.In the past, capable civil servants often received recognition and advancement regardless of which administration was in power, but recently, promotions and career prospects for senior officials increasingly appear influenced by political affiliations. Excluding talented personnel because they advanced under a previous administration effectively discards valuable national resources in a country where human capital remains its most critical asset.The global environment further underscores the importance of competent public institutions. Previously, many argued that industrial competition should be led primarily by private enterprise. Today, governments worldwide have adopted more direct intervention strategies to strengthen national industries. China’s state-led industrial policies represent one example, but even the United States, traditionally known for emphasizing private-sector innovation, has taken an active role in sectors such as artificial intelligence and manufacturing.In the emerging era of technological competition, national development resembles a comprehensive strategic contest requiring the mobilization of state resources. Under such conditions, government leadership becomes indispensable. Ensuring that qualified experts serve in senior public roles is therefore essential to maintaining national competitiveness. If political considerations continue to override professional qualifications in government appointments, Korea risks undermining its institutional capacity and weakening its long-term economic prospects.Restoring the public’s trust in government requires reaffirming the core principles of integrity and expertise. Public office must be regarded as a solemn responsibility rather than a reward for political loyalty. The strength of Korea’s future may depend on whether its public service system can maintain these standards in an increasingly complex global environment.