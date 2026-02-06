 Korean athletes compete in figure skating, curling on opening day of Olympics
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korean athletes compete in figure skating, curling on opening day of Olympics

Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 09:43
Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan performs during a practice session for the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]

Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan performs during a practice session for the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]

 
Korea will have athletes competing in figure skating's team event and in the mixed doubles curling tournament on Saturday, the first day following the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
 
Cha Jun-hwan will represent Korea in the men's singles segment of the team event in figure skating, with the short program starting at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan. That is 3:45 a.m. Sunday Korean Standard Time.
 

Related Article

In the team event, 10 countries with qualified skaters in at least three of the four disciplines — the men's and women's singles, pairs and ice dance — are eligible. Korea doesn't have a pairs team but still entered the team event, as it will give its skaters a chance to get a feel for the ice at the venue ahead of their individual events next week.
 
The round-robin competition in the mixed doubles curling will chug along Saturday, as Korea's Kim Seon-yeong and Jeong Yeong-seok face the Czech team of Julie Zelingrova and Vit Chabicovsky.
 
It will be Korea's fifth match out of nine in the round robin. The top four teams at the end of this phase will advance to the semifinals.

Yonhap
tags milan-cortina 2026 2026 olympics olympic games olympics ice skating figure skating curling

More in Olympic Sports

Korean athletes compete in figure skating, curling on opening day of Olympics

Korea looks to teenagers for Olympic snowboarding success

Going for gold in the winter cold: Team Korea's chances at the Milan-Cortina Olympics

Korea's mixed doubles curling team suffers third straight loss

Enhypen's Sunghoon realizes Olympic dream as torchbearer in Milan

Related Stories

Korea's mixed doubles curling team suffers third straight loss

Korean hospitality house opens for Winter Olympics in Milan

Korea lose to Sweden to begin mixed doubles curling

Korean member Kim Jae-youl elected to IOC Executive Board

Veteran speed skater trusting his work ahead of 4th Winter Games
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)