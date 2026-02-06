Korean hospitality house opens for Winter Olympics in Milan

The Korean hospitality house for the Winter Olympics opened in the Italian host city of Milan on Thursday, ready to host visitors from around the world amid a growing global interest in Korean culture and tourism.Korea House is set up inside Villa Necchi Campiglio, a historic house museum in Milan owned by the nonprofit Fondo Ambiente Italiano, or the National Trust of Italy. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will oversee the operation of the Korea House until Feb. 22, the final day of the Winter Games.For Thursday's opening ceremony, KSOC President Ryu Seung-min and Sports Minister Chae Hwi-young were joined by several International Olympic Committee (IOC) members and representatives from national Olympic committees. Kim Jae-youl, the lone Korean IOC member recently elected to the IOC's Executive Board, was also in attendance.The ceremony started with a fashion show featuring traditional Korean dress, or, followed by a performance by the Milan-based Korean choir.Top officials on hand then addressed the audience, extolling the virtues of Korean culture and the role that Korea House will play in spreading the word."Korea House is a place where dreams are built. It's also a place where visitors can experience and enjoy the diversity of Korean culture," Ryu said, while decked out in hanbok. "Korea has inspired people around the world through its culture, food, K-pop and sports. Through Korea House, we will share these messages and experiences throughout the Games. I sincerely hope that all of you will enjoy Korea House and support the wonderful performances of the Korean athletes."Chae said he hoped Korea House would allow its visitors to set aside competition for a moment and "enjoy the stories and connections that sport creates.""Throughout history, humanity has come together at the Olympics, cheering together, making connections, sharing energy, values and culture," he said. "At these Games, I hope warm hospitality matters more than heated rivalry, the journey more than the outcome, and memories more than rankings. Korea will continue to uphold the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship, both on and off the field of play."Kim delivered a congratulatory message from IOC President Kirsty Coventry, noting that the top Olympic body is grateful for what Korea and its athletes have done to uphold the values of the Olympic Movement.Korea House functioned mostly as an office for KSOC staff in its early days but has evolved over the past two decades into a venue promoting Korean culture and tourism and serving as a hub for sports diplomacy.The historic mansion will hold official receptions and an outdoor tennis court has been converted into a space for cultural and tourism promotions. A lounge area for Korean Olympians has been set up in the basement.Feb. 17, Lunar New Year's Day, has been designated as "Korea Day," with visitors able to experience Korean traditions and folk games.The Korea House will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through advance online reservations ator on-site registration.Yonhap