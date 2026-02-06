Sunghoon of Enhypen carries torch for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 20:41
Sunghoon of boy band Enhypen took part in the torch relay for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, after having been a member of the national team reserve squad in figure skating.
Sunghoon, a publicity ambassador for the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, carried the torch Thursday at the recommendation of Samsung Electronics, an official sponsor of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.
The boy band member became the second K-pop artist to join an Olympic torch relay after BTS member Jin, who participated ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The area near Bolivar Station in Milan was packed with local fans who gathered to see Sunghoon, his agency Belift Lab said. As he began moving after receiving the flame, a crowd followed along with his steps, creating a striking scene.
Fans draped themselves in South Korean flags and held up banners in Korean reading “Sunghoon, fighting!” Sunghoon carried the torch for about 20 minutes before safely passing the flame on to the next runner.
Sunghoon, who debuted with Enhypen in 2020, previously competed as a figure skater. He won silver medals in the junior division at the national championships and the Asian Open Trophy, served as a national team reserve member and competed on the International Skating Union (ISU) Junior Grand Prix circuit before retiring in 2019 and later debuting as an idol.
Sunghoon also attended an event held at Korea House at Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan on Thursday.
“The Olympics were my first dream when I was a figure skater, and being an idol is my second dream,” Sunghoon said. “I’m honored that I can help promote Korean sports even though I’m here in a different role, and I feel like I’ve achieved my dream.”
“Figure skating is something I can’t separate from myself,” Sunghoon said. “I’ve skated for 10 years and have lived as an idol for more than five, and the two have a lot in common — the effort that goes into it, and the fans who support you.”
“Even though I’m here in a different job, I think I’ve fulfilled my Olympic dream because everything I’ve done so far brought me here," said Sunghoon.
Billboards featuring Sunghoon were also spotted around Milan. Fans also crowded the airport when Sunghoon and figure skater Cha Jun-hwan arrived in the city earlier.
Sunghoon is set to watch the men’s short program in person at the Games, where Cha — a leading figure in Korean men’s singles and a skater for Seoul City Hall — is expected to compete.
“As an older brother and as a senior, I’ve always learned a lot from Jun-hwan,” Sunghoon said. “He’s good at everything — you could say he’s ‘well-rounded’ in every way. It’s moving to see Jun-hwan and Kim Hyun-gyeom, whom I trained with, qualify for the Olympics, and I hope they come away with great results.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
