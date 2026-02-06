Indian sisters with Korean content obsession reportedly die by suicide after father sells phones
Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 14:03 Updated: 06 Feb. 2026, 14:10
Three Indian sisters who were deeply fixated on Korean popular culture reportedly died by suicide after a conflict with their father, who banned them from using their mobile phones, according to local media on Thursday.
The sisters, aged 16, 14 and 12, died after jumping from the ninth floor of an apartment building in Ghaziabad, India, at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, according to NDTV on Thursday.
Diaries and suicide notes found at the scene contained grief-laden messages, such as “I’m really sorry. Sorry, Papa,” and “Korea is our life. Korea is our biggest love. Whatever you say, we cannot give it up.”
Police investigations found that the sisters had not been attending school since the Covid-19 pandemic and had also not received any homeschooling or opportunities to interact with peers. As a result, watching Korean content on their phones seemingly became a great source of comfort to them.
Tensions escalated after their father confiscated their phones. Police said that the father had also forcibly deleted the girls’ social media accounts about 10 days before the incident.
“It is clear that the sisters were influenced by Korean culture, as they mentioned it in the suicide note,” a local police official said. “For the past few days, they had been denied access to a phone — a restriction that appeared to have affected them.”
The father reportedly told the police that the girls shut themselves off and live trapped in their own world after other family members refused to engage with their interests.
Regarding why he confiscated their phones, he claimed that it was because they were playing a strange Korean mobile game.
However, police have raised the possibility that the father’s financial troubles and the family environment may have contributed to the tragedy. The father, a stock trader, was allegedly carrying debts of 20 million rupees ($221,500), and police said he sold the phones taken from his daughters.
The father of the three sisters has one son and four daughters from two marriages. The victims in this incident were two daughters born to the second wife and one daughter from the first wife.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
