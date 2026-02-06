 Korean restaurant chains operate over 4,600 overseas outlet as of December 2025
Korean restaurant chains operate over 4,600 overseas outlet as of December 2025

Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 20:28
This file photo, provided by the fried chicken chain Genesis BBQ on Dec. 24, 2025, shows its drive-thru store in New Jersey. [YONHAP]

Korean food service companies were operating more than 4,600 outlets in overseas markets as of last year, government data showed on Friday.
 
A total of 139 restaurant brands had 4,644 outlets in 56 countries as of the end of December 2025, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation.
 

Related Article

 
In 2023, 144 restaurant brands were operating 4,382 outlets in the same number of countries.
 
By nation, there were 56 Korean restaurant brands in the United States and 43 in Vietnam in 2025.
 
China had 35 Korean dining brands, Japan had 33 and the Philippines had 31.
 
In terms of the number of outlets, the United States accounted for nearly 24 percent — or 1,104 stores — of all overseas outlets, with major fried chicken brands, such as BBQ Chicken and Bonchon Chicken, and bakery brands, including Paris Baguette and Tous les Jours, showing a strong presence.
 
Korean companies operated 830 outlets in China, marking a 15 percent increase from 2024 but a 40 percent decrease from 2020.
 
There were 634 Korean dining outlets in Vietnam, 294 in the Philippines, 231 in Thailand, 166 in Canada and 143 in Japan.

Yonhap
tags bbq Chains

