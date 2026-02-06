 Trump endorses Takaichi as 'strong, powerful and wise leader' ahead of Japan's general election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump endorses Takaichi as 'strong, powerful and wise leader' ahead of Japan's general election

Published: 06 Feb. 2026, 09:15
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrive on board the U.S. Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka on Oct. 28, 2025. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrive on board the U.S. Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka on Oct. 28, 2025. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threw his support behind Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, calling her a "strong, powerful and wise leader," as the Asian country is set to hold a crucial general election this weekend.
 
On social media, Trump publicly backed Takaichi ahead of Sunday's election, which is important for her and her ruling Liberal Democratic Party as they seek to enhance their standing in the lower chamber of the Japanese parliament.
 

Related Article

"In addition to National Security, the United States and Japan have worked closely together on making a very substantial Trade Deal, one that strongly benefits both Countries. Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing," he wrote on Truth Social.
 
"Therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing," he added.
 
In an apparent message to Japanese voters, Trump said that Takaichi "will not let the people of Japan down."
 
"Good luck on your very important Sunday Vote," he said.
 
Trump also said that he looks forward to welcoming Takaichi to the White House on March 19.
 
"In my visit to Japan, I and all of my Representatives, were extremely impressed with her," he said, recalling his trip to the Asian country last year.

Yonhap
tags trump takaichi united states japan election

More in World

Trump endorses Takaichi as 'strong, powerful and wise leader' ahead of Japan's general election

U.S. small business loans to exclude noncitizens, Korean community fears broader implications

Ukraine, Russia wrap 'productive' first day of U.S.-backed peace talks

Trump has attacked pillars of democracy, says Human Rights Watch

Vance calls on allies to join 'critical minerals trading bloc' amid efforts to counter China's supply chain clout

Related Stories

Trump to visit Japan and meet with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for 1st time

'Investment, not tariffs,' says Ishiba after telephone talks with Trump before 3rd round of talks

U.S. accepts luxury jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One for Trump

Takaichi holds call with Trump amid row with China over Taiwan comments

Trump's claim that Japan will invest $550B in U.S. at his direction not sure thing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)