Trump endorses Takaichi as 'strong, powerful and wise leader' ahead of Japan's general election

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threw his support behind Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, calling her a "strong, powerful and wise leader," as the Asian country is set to hold a crucial general election this weekend.On social media, Trump publicly backed Takaichi ahead of Sunday's election, which is important for her and her ruling Liberal Democratic Party as they seek to enhance their standing in the lower chamber of the Japanese parliament."In addition to National Security, the United States and Japan have worked closely together on making a very substantial Trade Deal, one that strongly benefits both Countries. Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing," he wrote on Truth Social."Therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing," he added.In an apparent message to Japanese voters, Trump said that Takaichi "will not let the people of Japan down.""Good luck on your very important Sunday Vote," he said.Trump also said that he looks forward to welcoming Takaichi to the White House on March 19."In my visit to Japan, I and all of my Representatives, were extremely impressed with her," he said, recalling his trip to the Asian country last year.Yonhap