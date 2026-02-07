BTS sets capacity record at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with ticket sales for 'Arirang' tour
Published: 07 Feb. 2026, 17:20
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
“BTS ARMY creates highest single-show capacity at Spurs,” Live Nation UK, the event organizer, announced Friday on Instagram.
The seven-member boy band is scheduled to perform shows at the London stadium on July 6 and 7, both of which are sold out. The venue, which has approximately 60,000 seats and features a 360-degree stage for an enhanced viewing experience, will host a total of around 120,000 fans over two days.
Beginning with its concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 9, BTS will embark on a large-scale world tour, making stops in 34 cities for a total of 82 shows. The three concerts in Goyang, as well as shows in North America and Europe that have opened ticket sales, have all sold out.
BTS will release its fifth studio album "Arirang" on March 20, which signals the septet's first full comeback in nearly four years after the members took a break to complete their mandatory military service.
To celebrate their return, the group will hold a free performance in Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on March 21, which will be livestreamed on Netflix to 190 countries, along with a series of cultural events across Seoul.
Though more than a month away, anticipation for BTS's comeback is already high. The group has topped Spotify's Countdown Charts Global, a ranking of works that haven't been released yet, for three consecutive weeks with "Arirang." The chart tracks the number of presaves for upcoming albums and singles ahead of their official release.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)