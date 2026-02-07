Villains get the views: Why 'Single's Inferno' fans love to hate Choi Mina Sue
Published: 07 Feb. 2026, 21:03
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Netflix's hit dating show "Single's Inferno" (2021-) has always drawn attention, but at the center of this season's buzz is Choi Mina Sue, whose indecisive behaviors and attitudes have become a central topic of discussion among viewers.
Reaction videos to her unexpected remarks and choices have quickly gone viral, with the 26-year-old becoming a target of mounting hate and malicious comments.
Even the show’s panel — Hanhae, Dex, Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun — have openly expressed disapproval of her behavior.
And as the show's finale quickly approaches, viewer sentiment toward Choi has shown little sign of softening.
First debuting in 2021, the show's fifth season continues with its signature format, following attractive single men and women as they search for love on a deserted island dubbed “Inferno.” On the island, the cast members have to cook their own meals and find water. Participants can leave the island only by matching with a partner, earning a night at a luxurious hotel called “Paradise.”
Against this backdrop, what did Choi do to spark such backlash, and were her actions truly deserving of this level of criticism?
Breaking social taboos
When Choi first appeared, she quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after participants, receiving the most votes on her first night. Her down-to-earth personality and natural look were praised by the panel.
In the beginning, she formed a connection with participant Lim Su-been and chose him for a trip to “Paradise.” There, the two appeared to develop mutual interest, establishing an early connection on the show. However, the dynamic shifted dramatically during the truth-or-dare game in episode four.
Near the end of the game, when asked who her top choice was at that moment, Choi selected Song Seung-il, who had been building a connection with another female participant, Kim Min-gee. The choice came as a surprise, as Choi and Song had not previously had much interaction. That was when viewer sentiment toward Choi started to change. Frustration mounted as she was shown immediately moving from one man to another — a behavior frequently and severely criticized in reality dating shows.
That was only the beginning. She appeared to also show interest in multiple male participants — not only Lim and Song, but also Lee Sung-hun and Shin Hyeon-woo. Her perceived indecisiveness frustrated many viewers and panelists, particularly Hong Jin-kyung.
Talking behind the backs of other female participants was also a point that garnered criticism. In episode six, during a conversation with Lee, she described other female cast members as being inconsiderate and selfish, and emphasized that she had been kind to everyone. She also said that the cast members had made her feel like the “villain.”
She was also seen as lacking an integral requirement for social interaction in Korea: nunchi, or the ability to read the room. In one of the episodes, Choi is seen sitting in her room with her roommate Kim Min-gee when she is called out for a private conversation by Song — her roommate's love interest. In response to being invited out, she twirls in excitement and leaves the room. According to viewer reactions, Choi should've shown more consideration to Kim, perhaps reluctantly making her way out of the conversation.
What backlash did she receive?
Three weeks into the season, Choi’s social media accounts were flooded with criticism. While some messages offered support, many were openly harsh.
“Fix your attitude. You think you’re the most popular one, but you’re not even that pretty,” a comment said in one of her posts. The statement received over 9,700 likes as of Saturday.
Others wrote, “Men are hitting on you because you are easy to get. Don’t feel special,” and, “I usually don’t curse at reality show contestants, but every time you appear, I can’t help it.”
Her name has also been widely discussed on online communities, including Reddit, where users scrutinized her actions and criticized her for speaking negatively about other female cast members to a male participant who had expressed interest in her.
Even the panelists — often praised for their candid commentary — were seen being unusually harsh, bluntly expressing their disapproval of Choi’s behavior. For instance, Hong called out Choi, saying, “Enough is enough,” in response to Choi jokingly asking if it was possible to leave the show with two men, instead of one.
The panelists later apologized during the show for their tone, revealing that production staff had called them in during breaks to tone down their comments.
Choi's side of the story
Choi has not directly addressed the controversy. However, a post shared by a friend suggested she is reflecting on the situation.
The post, which circulated widely online, included a photo believed to show Choi crouching in a corner with their head bowed, along with a caption, “I’m reflecting on my actions.”
Later episodes seemed to slightly shift public sentiment, as Choi appeared to have made up her mind.
Additionally, another post by her friend circulated, aiming to gather support for Choi. It portrayed Choi as “a good friend and like family to me, catching my feelings before I even realize them myself and cheering me on.”
Though she is currently a controversial figure online, she has also become the subject of renewed attention, with posts resurfacing about her past work, including a cameo as Lee Jong-suk’s blind date in “Law and the City” (2025) and her participation in Wavve’s 2022 survival show "The Penthouse" (translated).
The former 2022 Miss Earth winner and 2021 Miss Korea runner-up was also ranked the most buzzworthy performer in the non-drama section on TV and streaming platforms on Tuesday, according to FUNdex, a popularity aggregator by GoodData Corporation.
Her wardrobe choices have drawn attention as well. During her first appearance, she wore a yellow Zara dress worth roughly 60,000 won ($41). This was thought of as an unconventional choice, since most participants often wear expensive luxury outfits. Her bold and high-priced accessories also became a topic of discussion.
Now, her every move, remark and outfit seem to make waves — a familiar trajectory for popular reality TV personalities. And with the season finale still left to air, the participant has another chance to gain even more reactions from viewers.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
