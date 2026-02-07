Trump signs order to prioritize arms sales to countries investing in their own self-defense

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to prioritize weapons sales and transfers to countries that have invested in their own defense and contribute to the United States' economic security.The order on establishing the "America first arms transfer strategy" came as the Trump administration calls on allies and partners to bolster their defense spending for their own defense and make more contributions to collective defense at a time when it seeks to counter growing threats from China."The United States will prioritize arms sales and transfers to partners that have invested in their own self-defense and capabilities, have a critical role or geography in United States plans and operations, or contribute to our economic security," the document said.It also said that the strategy seeks to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base to ensure that it has the capacity to support the U.S. military and its allies and partners.The document also delineated a series of procedures for implementing the order, including the defense secretary's submission to the president — within 120 days of the order — of a sales catalog of prioritized platforms and systems that the United States encourage its allies and partners to acquire.Yonhap