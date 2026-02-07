 Trump signs executive order to impose additional tariffs on any country trading with Iran
Trump signs executive order to impose additional tariffs on any country trading with Iran

Published: 07 Feb. 2026, 11:28
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, on Feb. 3, in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order regarding the imposition of additional tariffs on any country trading with Iran, the White House said, in yet another move to raise economic pressure on Tehran amid nuclear talks between the two countries.
 
According to the order, the Trump administration may impose additional tariffs on the products of any country that directly or indirectly purchases, imports or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran. The order showed a tariff rate of 25 percent as an example.
 

The order is effective from 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 7 (Washington time).
 
The commerce secretary is to determine whether a foreign country engages in such business dealings with Iran and inform the secretary of state of his finding.
 
The secretary of state, in consultation with relevant Cabinet members, will determine whether and to what extent an additional tariff should be imposed, and inform the president of his recommendation, according to the order.
 
On Jan. 12, Trump said in a social media post that any country doing business with Iran will pay a 25 percent tariff on any business being done with the United States, as Washington was carefully monitoring Tehran's bloody crackdown on antigovernment protesters.
 
 

Yonhap
