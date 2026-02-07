 North Korea includes area near inter-Korean border in regional development plan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea includes area near inter-Korean border in regional development plan

Published: 07 Feb. 2026, 15:34 Updated: 07 Feb. 2026, 17:48
This file photo taken June 4, 2004, shows Panmun County, the former name of Panmun Zone, located in the inter-Korean border city of Kaesong in North Korea. [YONHAP]

This file photo taken June 4, 2004, shows Panmun County, the former name of Panmun Zone, located in the inter-Korean border city of Kaesong in North Korea. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea has included an area south of a city that once symbolized brisk inter-Korean exchanges in its 10-year regional development plan spearheaded by its leader Kim Jong-un, according to its state media Saturday.
 
A groundbreaking ceremony in the southernmost Panmun Zone was held the previous day as the area has been selected as one of the regions subject to the Regional Development 20X10, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
 
Since 2024, North Korea has been pushing for regional development aimed at building modern industrial plants in 20 cities and counties every year, seeking to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas in the next 10 years.
 
Panmun Zone, named after the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, is located south of Kaesong, once home to the now-shuttered Kaesong Industrial Complex. The joint factory park was shut down in 2016 over the North's nuclear and missile tests.
 
The KCNA reported that commencement ceremonies were also held in a few other regions on the same day, stating that more than 120 modern factories have been built across the country in the past two years.

Yonhap
tags North Korea panmun

More in North Korea

Blue House awaits North Korea's response after UN exempts sanctions on humanitarian aid

North Korea includes area near inter-Korean border in regional development plan

UN Security Council to grant sanctions exemption for humanitarian aid to North Korea: Source

Defense Ministry reportedly consulting with UNC over 'effective' management of DMZ

UN special rapporteur urges media restraint on North Korean POWs, dialogue with Pyongyang

Related Stories

North Korean leader's sister publicly dismisses doubts about North's satellite, ICBM technologies

South Korea slams North's ballistic missile launch, rejects criticism of allied exercises

South stops loudspeaker broadcasts to North as administration aims to relieve tensions

Rubio says appointment process underway to find 'right person' for North Korean human rights envoy

Two North Koreans requesting return remain in South, marking longest stay
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)