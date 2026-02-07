North Korea includes area near inter-Korean border in regional development plan

North Korea has included an area south of a city that once symbolized brisk inter-Korean exchanges in its 10-year regional development plan spearheaded by its leader Kim Jong-un, according to its state media Saturday.A groundbreaking ceremony in the southernmost Panmun Zone was held the previous day as the area has been selected as one of the regions subject to the Regional Development 20X10, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.Since 2024, North Korea has been pushing for regional development aimed at building modern industrial plants in 20 cities and counties every year, seeking to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas in the next 10 years.Panmun Zone, named after the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, is located south of Kaesong, once home to the now-shuttered Kaesong Industrial Complex. The joint factory park was shut down in 2016 over the North's nuclear and missile tests.The KCNA reported that commencement ceremonies were also held in a few other regions on the same day, stating that more than 120 modern factories have been built across the country in the past two years.Yonhap