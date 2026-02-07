Cold weather to stay as morning lows expected to hit minus 15 degrees Celsius
Published: 07 Feb. 2026, 10:49
Cold temperatures are expected to continue on Saturday as frigid air from the north remains over the Korean Peninsula.
As of 5 a.m., temperatures stood at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius (13.3 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul; minus 11 in Incheon; minus 9.9 in Suwon, Gyeonggi; minus 9.6 in Chuncheon, Gangwon; minus 3.3 in Gangneung, Gangwon; minus 7.4 in Cheongju, North Chungcheong; minus 7.1 in Daejeon, minus 6.4 in Jeonju, North Jeolla; minus 4.4 in Gwangju; 2.1 in Jeju; minus 2.5 in Daegu; 0.8 in Busan, minus 1.3 in Ulsan; and 0.1 in Changwon, South Gyeongsang.
Morning lows are forecast to range between minus 15 and minus 5 degrees across most parts of the country, with strong winds pushing the perceived temperatures even lower.
Daytime highs are expected to range between minus 5 and 4 degrees. From the afternoon, heavy snowfall is forecast to begin on Jeju Island and continue through Sunday. The western parts of Jeolla, Jeju, Ulleung Island and Dokdo may experience snowfall at rates of 1 to 3 centimeters (0.4 to 1.2 inches) per hour, with some areas expected to receive more than 5 centimeters of snow.
On Sunday, morning lows are forecast to fall further, ranging from minus 18 to minus 5 degrees, with daytime highs between minus 4 and 3 degrees. Strong winds with gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour (34 miles per hour) — and up to 70 kilometers in mountainous regions — are expected to persist nationwide, further intensifying the cold.
Fine dust levels are expected to remain in the "good" to "moderate" range across all regions.
Waves will range from 1 to 3.5 meters high in the East Sea, 0.5 to 3.0 meters in the Yellow Sea and 0.5 to 2.5 meters in the South Sea. In offshore areas up to 200 kilometers from the coastline, waves are forecast to reach 1.5 to 4.0 meters in the East Sea, 1.0 to 4.5 meters in the Yellow Sea and 1.0 to 3.5 meters in the South Sea.
