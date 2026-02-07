Coupang's interim CEO undergoes 14 hours of questioning over perjury allegations

Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang, underwent 14 hours of police questioning that run into the early hours of Saturday morning over allegations he committed perjury while testifying before the Korean parliament in December.Rogers is accused of lying under oath during a parliamentary hearing from Dec. 30 to 31 on Coupang's massive data breach that has affected more than 33 million customers in Korea.He told lawmakers that Coupang conducted its own probe into a Chinese national suspected of involvement in the data breach and confiscated his laptop at the instruction of the National Intelligence Service, Korea's spy agency.Police were expected to interrogate Rogers about the allegations.Appearing from the Seoul police investigative headquarters in Mapo at 3:25 a.m., Rogers left without answering questions from reporters.Rogers has been questioned twice in a week as police hone in on the data breach case belatedly disclosed by the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant in November.Police will likely bring him in for another round of interrogation over suspicions of a cover-up in connection with the death of a Coupang worker at a logistics center in 2020.Rogers is expected to leave Korea later this month to testify before the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, as the committee is investigating what it has called Korea's "discriminatory targeting" of American companies.Yonhap