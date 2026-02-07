Ice dancers rank seventh after rhythm dance in figure skating team event

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The ice dance duo of Hannah Lim and Quan Ye placed seventh out of 10 teams in the rhythm dance portion of figure skating's team event at the Winter Olympics on Friday.Lim and Quan scored 70.55 points in their Olympic debut at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan. The two scored 39.54 points in the technical element score, which evaluates twizzles, step sequences and lifts, and earned 31.01 points in the factored components score, which looks at skaters' overall presentation.Their score was about five points off their season-best set at the Warsaw Cup in November 2025.Lim is a Canadian native with dual citizenship, while Quan, born in Iceland but raised in Canada, earned his Korean citizenship in December 2024.Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States, the three-time defending world champions, topped the rhythm dance with 91.06 points. Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France ranked second with 89.98 points.The team event kicked off the figure skating competition of the Olympic Games.The short program for the men's singles and the free dance for ice dance will take place Saturday, followed by the free skate for the pairs, women's singles and men's singles on Sunday.In the team event, skaters earn points based on their ranking positions in each discipline, with the skater or the team with the highest score receiving 10 points, followed by the runners-up with nine points, and so on. Lim and Quan scored four points for Korea.Teams must finish in the top five after the short programs and rhythm dance to progress to the free program segments.Without a pairs team, Korea will only have one point in that discipline, but competing at the team event still gives its skaters a chance to get an early look at the ice at Milano Ice Skating Arena before their individual events begin next week.The team event made its Olympic debut in 2014. Korea first competed in it in 2018 as the host country but failed to qualify for either the 2014 or 2022 Olympics.Yonhap