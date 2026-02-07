Korea hit with 4th straight loss in mixed doubles curling at Winter Olympics
Published: 07 Feb. 2026, 12:01
Korea dropped its fourth straight match in the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Winter Olympics in Italy on Friday.
The team of Kim Seon-yeong and Jeong Yeong-seok lost to the British pair of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat by 8-2 at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
Korea is in last place in this 10-team competition with a 0-4 record, having already lost to Sweden, Italy and Switzerland.
With the top four teams advancing to the semifinals after nine round-robin matches, South Korea has dug itself a big hole with matches against the United States (4-0) and Canada (3-1) still to come.
South Korea never once led the match against Britain, who got two points in the first end and another point in the second end.
South Korea responded with a point in the third end but then Britain added two points each in the next two ends to grab a 7-1 lead en route to an easy win.
South Korea will next face the Czech Republic, the only other winless team in the tournament with an 0-4 record, on Saturday.
