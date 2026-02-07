 Korea hit with 4th straight loss in mixed doubles curling at Winter Olympics
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korea hit with 4th straight loss in mixed doubles curling at Winter Olympics

Published: 07 Feb. 2026, 12:01
Korea's Kim Seon-yeong, left, and Jeong Yeong-seok compete during the mixed doubles round robin phase of the curling competition against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Feb. 6. [AP/YONHAP]

Korea's Kim Seon-yeong, left, and Jeong Yeong-seok compete during the mixed doubles round robin phase of the curling competition against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Feb. 6. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Korea dropped its fourth straight match in the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Winter Olympics in Italy on Friday.
 
The team of Kim Seon-yeong and Jeong Yeong-seok lost to the British pair of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat by 8-2 at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
 
Korea is in last place in this 10-team competition with a 0-4 record, having already lost to Sweden, Italy and Switzerland.
 
 

Related Article

 
With the top four teams advancing to the semifinals after nine round-robin matches, South Korea has dug itself a big hole with matches against the United States (4-0) and Canada (3-1) still to come.
 
South Korea never once led the match against Britain, who got two points in the first end and another point in the second end.
 
South Korea responded with a point in the third end but then Britain added two points each in the next two ends to grab a 7-1 lead en route to an easy win.
 
South Korea will next face the Czech Republic, the only other winless team in the tournament with an 0-4 record, on Saturday.
 

Yonhap
tags milan-cortina 2026 curling korea

More in Olympic Sports

Winter Olympics opens in style with flags and fireworks in Milan's home of football

Ice dancers rank seventh after rhythm dance in figure skating team event

Korea hit with 4th straight loss in mixed doubles curling at Winter Olympics

Korea's Shin Ji-a finishes 4th in short program in figure skating team event

Sunghoon of Enhypen carries torch for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Related Stories

Women's curling team takes aim at history

Korea's mixed doubles curling team suffers third straight loss

Ice dancers rank seventh after rhythm dance in figure skating team event

Korean women's curling team '5G' prepares for Milan Cortina Olympic Games

Korean athletes compete in figure skating, curling on opening day of Olympics
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)